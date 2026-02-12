Rwanda: Corruption - What's Behind Rwanda's Top Performance in Global Ranking

Rwanda recorded its highest score yet in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), standing out at a time when global and regional performance against corruption continues to decline.

According to the latest report, Rwanda scored 58 out of 100, improving slightly from 57 recorded in 2024. The country also moved up globally, ranking 41st out of 182 countries, compared to 43rd place last year.

The improvement comes as the global fight against corruption faces setbacks. The CPI report indicates that the global average score has dropped to 42 out of 100, its lowest level in more than a decade.

More than two-thirds of countries, 122 out of 180 assessed, scored below 50, highlighting widespread struggles in controlling corruption.

Speaking about the country's performance, officials said it was due to factors including strong political commitment, institutional accountability, and citizen engagement.

Madeleine Nirere, the Ombudsperson, said sustained political will remains a key pillar in the country's anti-corruption efforts.

"There is strong political will, and accountability among public servants. This plays a significant role," she said. "Rwanda has adopted a holistic approach to combating corruption, supported by citizen engagement, strong anti-corruption laws, and digitalisation of services."

Nirere noted that digital transformation has played a major role in limiting opportunities for corruption by reducing direct contact between service providers and recipients.

"Digitalisation helps minimise interactions between service providers and service seekers, which can otherwise create room for corruption," she explained.

Apollinaire Mupiganyi, Executive Director of Transparency International Rwanda and member of the TI global board, said Rwanda's progress reflects long-term governance reforms and institutional discipline.

"Rwanda's steady rise in the CPI over four consecutive years sends a powerful signal that sustained reforms, political commitment, and institutional discipline can deliver real results," Mupiganyi said.

However, he cautioned against complacency, stressing that continued reforms are necessary to maintain progress.

"Reaching its highest score ever is not a moment for complacency, but a call to consolidate integrity systems, close remaining gaps, and ensure that progress is felt by citizens in their daily interactions with public services," he added.

Areas that still need improvement

Despite the progress, authorities acknowledge that challenges remain, particularly in service delivery and corruption reporting mechanisms.

Nirere pointed out that gaps in service provision can create opportunities for corrupt practices and require continued reforms. She also stressed the need to strengthen reporting systems to encourage transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the CPI offers recommendations including enhancing transparency and oversight in public services and public financial management, fostering civic space and anti-corruption reporting, and preventing, detecting, and punishing large-scale corruption and illicit financial flows.

Regional and Global context

The CPI 2025 report shows that corruption remains a serious challenge across Sub-Saharan Africa. The region recorded an average score of 32 out of 100, making it the lowest-performing region globally.

Out of 49 countries assessed in Sub-Saharan Africa, only four scored above 50. The report also shows that ten countries in the region have significantly worsened since 2012, while only seven, including Rwanda, have shown improvement over the same period.

The findings suggest that while some countries are making progress, anti-corruption efforts across the region are still falling short of expectations.