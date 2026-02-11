Africa: Corruption Remains Global Threat As Transparency International Warns of Leadership Decline

Corruption remains a serious global threat, with limited signs of progress, according to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International.

The index shows that abuses of power continue to undermine governance in many countries, prompting Transparency International to warn that leaders must confront the broader drivers of decline, including the rollback of democratic checks and balances and increasing attacks on independent civil society.

The organisation notes that growing anti-government protests in different parts of the world reflect rising public frustration with unaccountable leadership and mounting demands for reform.

The CPI ranks 182 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale from zero, considered highly corrupt, to 100, regarded as very clean.

While 31 countries have significantly reduced corruption levels since 2012, Transparency International says many others have failed to make progress, with corruption either stagnating or worsening over the same period.

The global average score has now fallen to a new low of 42, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

Transparency International warns that corruption's impact is increasingly borne by ordinary citizens, leading to underfunded hospitals, unbuilt flood defences and diminished opportunities for young people.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, corruption remains particularly severe, with the region recording an average score of 32 out of 100, the lowest of any region globally.

Only four of the region's 49 countries scored above 50, while ten have significantly worsened since 2012 and only seven have improved, signalling that current anti-corruption strategies are failing to deliver meaningful results.

The organisation cautioned that corruption in the management of public resources reflects weak political integrity, restricts access to essential services and disproportionately harms the most vulnerable communities.

To reverse the trend, Transparency International urged governments in the region to prioritise decisive action to fight corruption and strengthen democratic institutions.

Globally, Denmark ranked highest on the index, followed by Finland, Singapore, New Zealand and Norway.

However, Transparency International warned of an emerging anti-corruption leadership gap, noting declining performance even in established democracies such as the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

The organisation said the absence of bold leadership is weakening enforcement, lowering ambition and eroding global standards in the fight against corruption.

It also raised concern over increasing restrictions on civic space, which make it harder and riskier for citizens, journalists and civil society organisations to expose abuses of power, thereby reducing transparency and accountability.

Transparency International further cautioned that even countries with relatively clean public sectors can still enable corruption elsewhere through cross-border illicit financial flows and money laundering.

Calling for renewed commitment, Transparency International said progress remains achievable through stronger justice systems, improved oversight of public spending and preventing secret money from influencing elections.

"It doesn't have to be this way. Our research and experience as a global movement fighting corruption show there is a clear blueprint for holding power to account for the common good," said Maíra Martini, the organisation's Chief Executive Officer.

"At a time of climate crisis, instability and polarisation, the world needs accountable leaders and independent institutions to protect the public interest more than ever. Too often, they are falling short."