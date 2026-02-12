Nigeria: NNPP Urges House of Reps to Replace Deputy Minority Whip Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

11 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hafsat Bello Bahara

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Kano State chapter, has called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to replace its Deputy Minority Whip, Aliyu Sani Madaki, over alleged anti-party activities.

The party accused Madaki, who represents Dala Federal Constituency of Kano State, of breaching the NNPP constitution after he was recently seen attending a local caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dala Local Government Area alongside key party stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the NNPP Publicity Secretary in the State, Engr. Ibrahim Karaye, the party said the lawmaker's action was unacceptable, noting that he had neither formally resigned from the NNPP nor declared his defection to another political party.

"The party is demanding that the National Assembly leadership replace Hon. Madaki with a more committed NNPP member to safeguard the minority's interests in the National Assembly and prevent the APC's attempt to establish a one-party state," Karaye said.

As of the time of filing this report, Hon. Madaki had not publicly responded to the allegations and the party's demand.

