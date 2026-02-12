Nigeria: NAFDAC Refutes False Publication On Suspension of Sachet Alcohol Enforcement

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has firmly rejected claims that the federal government ordered it to suspend ban against sachet alcohol and small 200 ml PET bottle alcoholic drinks.

NAFDAC's director-general, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, described the viral report as false, misleading, and not reflective of any official communication received by the agency from the federal government.

In a strongly worded statement, the regulatory agency stressed that it has received no such directive from the government.

She said NAFDAC operates strictly within the ambit of its statutory mandate and in alignment with duly communicated federal government policies and directives. "At no time has the Agency received any formal directive ordering the suspension of its regulatory or enforcement activities in respect of sachet alcohol products."

The DG added that the Agency remained committed to safeguarding public health, ensuring regulatory compliance, and carrying out its responsibilities transparently and in accordance with established laws and due process, noting that any decision affecting national regulatory actions will be communicated through official government channels.

NAFDAC, therefore, urged members of the public, industry stakeholders, and the media to disregard the false report and to rely only on verified information issued through the agency's official platforms and authorised government communication channels.

The Agency also cautioned against the dissemination of unverified information capable of causing unnecessary public anxiety, economic uncertainty, or misinterpretation of government policy.