Ghana: President Mahama Inaugurates Presidential Advisory Group On Economy

11 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated his Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy, a high-level advisory body established to provide strategic guidance on macroeconomic policy, fiscal stability, and long-term economic transformation.

The Group, chaired by the president himself, brings together distinguished leaders from academia, the public service, finance, and the private sector to support evidence-based economic decision-making.

The members of the Group are:

H.E. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President, Ishmael Yamson, Private Sector Leader, Kwame Pianim, Economist and Private Sector Leader, Nana Oye Mansa Yeboaa, Former Deputy Minister for Finance and former Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Economist and former Minister for Finance, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Private Sector Leader and Industrialist, Ato Brown, Former World Bank Infrastructure Specialist and Agribusiness Investor, Dr Henry A. Kofi Wampah, Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Togbe Afede XIV, Economist and Private Sector Leader, Abena Amoah, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Stock Exchange, Professor Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, University Professor and Academic Researcher, Professor Patience Aseweh Abor, University Professor and Academic Researcher

The constitution of the Advisory Group underscores the President's commitment to leveraging deep expertise and diverse perspectives in steering Ghana's economic recovery and long-term prosperity.

