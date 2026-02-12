Nigerian Army Raids Suspected Terrorist Camp in Kogi, Recovers Ammunition

The Army disclosed this in a statement shared on its official X account on Wednesday, describing the raid as a significant blow to a network it linked to individuals identified as Kachalla Ibrahim and Shu'aibu.

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army say they have cleared a suspected terrorist camp in Kogi State and recovered ammunition during an operation conducted under Operation IGBO IDANU I.

The Army disclosed this in a statement shared on its official X account on Wednesday, describing the raid as a significant blow to a network it linked to individuals identified as Kachalla Ibrahim and Shu'aibu.

According to the statement, the troops advanced through forested terrain and riverine areas before reaching the camp. It said the operation was led by the Commander of 12 Brigade, Kasim Sidi.

The Army said soldiers "advanced through dense forest, difficult terrain, and multiple riverine obstacles," adding that they dismounted and moved on foot "to achieve tactical surprise and operational dominance."

It stated that the maneuver enabled the troops to penetrate the enclave and clear the camp.

Although the suspects fled on sighting the advancing soldiers, the Army said a subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of ammunition.

Items recovered, according to the statement, include eight boxes of 7.62 x 54 link ammunition containing bandoliers of 250 rounds each, as well as one box of high-velocity grenades.

The Army said the recovery had "significantly degraded" the operational capacity and logistics base of the group.

It added that the camp was later destroyed to prevent reoccupation and that troops had continued patrols in the area to track fleeing elements and prevent regrouping.

The latest raid comes amid intensified security operations across Kogi State. PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that joint police and military operations, including air and ground assaults, were launched in parts of Kogi West following repeated attacks and abductions in communities across Yagba and Kabba-Bunu local government areas.

In recent weeks, the state government ordered the temporary closure of schools, as well as selected markets and motor parks in parts of Kogi West, citing "credible intelligence" and ongoing clearance operations aimed at flushing out bandits and disrupting their logistics networks.

Security agencies have also reported the rescue of kidnapped victims from forest camps and the dismantling of suspected criminal hideouts in various parts of the state.

Residents in affected communities have, however, continued to express concern over recurring attacks and kidnappings, urging sustained security presence to prevent further incidents.

The Army said the latest operation underscores its commitment to identifying and neutralising criminal enclaves and maintaining pressure on armed groups operating within the state.