Southern Africa: SADC PPDF Approves U.S.$1.83 Million for Landmark Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project

11 February 2026
Southern African Development Community (Gaborone)
document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Project Preparation and Development Facility (PPDF) has approved US$1.83 million in funding to advance the Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project, a landmark regional initiative designed to tackle water scarcity and strengthen resilience across Southern Africa.

The funding will support two critical preparatory components:

  • Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA): covering the proposed dam and water conveyance infrastructure.
  • Comprehensive feasibility study: addressing financial, legal, and institutional frameworks to ensure long-term sustainability.

Spanning more than 700 kilometers, the project will channel water from Lesotho's highlands, through South Africa, to Botswana. Beyond meeting Botswana's growing water demand, the initiative promises far-reaching benefits for Lesotho, South Africa, and the wider SADC region, boosting economic growth, enhancing climate resilience, and improving energy and food security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The PPDF is part of the SADC-German cooperation framework, funded by the German government and jointly implemented by KfW and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). This collaboration underscores the importance of international partnerships in driving sustainable infrastructure development and regional integration.

By investing in preparatory studies, SADC is laying the groundwork for a transformative project that will secure water, energy, and food systems for generations to come, a milestone in regional cooperation and sustainable resource management.

Read the original article on SADC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Southern African Development Community. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.