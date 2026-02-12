Southern Africa: SADC PPDF Approves U.S.$1.83 Million for Landmark Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Project Preparation and Development Facility (PPDF) has approved US$1.83 million in funding to advance the Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project, a landmark regional initiative designed to tackle water scarcity and strengthen resilience across Southern Africa.

The funding will support two critical preparatory components:

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA): covering the proposed dam and water conveyance infrastructure.

Comprehensive feasibility study: addressing financial, legal, and institutional frameworks to ensure long-term sustainability.

Spanning more than 700 kilometers, the project will channel water from Lesotho's highlands, through South Africa, to Botswana. Beyond meeting Botswana's growing water demand, the initiative promises far-reaching benefits for Lesotho, South Africa, and the wider SADC region, boosting economic growth, enhancing climate resilience, and improving energy and food security.

The PPDF is part of the SADC-German cooperation framework, funded by the German government and jointly implemented by KfW and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). This collaboration underscores the importance of international partnerships in driving sustainable infrastructure development and regional integration.

By investing in preparatory studies, SADC is laying the groundwork for a transformative project that will secure water, energy, and food systems for generations to come, a milestone in regional cooperation and sustainable resource management.