Nigeria: I Make Films for People Who Can Think' - Kunle Afolayan to 'Anikulapo' Critics

11 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

Drawing on the reception of earlier works such as Irapada and The Figurine, he said negative reviews have not stopped his films from gaining international recognition.

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has taken time to school the critics of his latest film project, 'Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens'.

Released on Netflix in January, the five-part series stars Owodo Ogunde, Abike Dabiri, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, and KieKie, among others.

Since its release, the series, currently the second-most-watched on Netflix in Nigeria, has drawn a myriad of reviews.

However, Afolayan, the brain behind the 'Anikulapo' film and TV series, has reacted to some of the negative reviews the film has been getting.

The 'Irapada' experience

Recalling the reception received by his film 'Irapada, Afolayan said that despite the negative comments, the film went on to do great things.

"At the end of the day, the film travelled. It got awards. It was internationally recognised. And then we moved to 'Figurine'. I remember when we did 'Figurine', some people were saying all sorts of things. And we're here now.

"All I want to say is as a filmmaker, don't listen. Just keep making your films," he said.

Signature films

He went on to say that those who follow his films will attest to the fact that there is something very peculiar about the kind of movies he makes.

"We make films for the intellectual, not gbas gbos. We make films for people who can think. I don't expect everyone to like the movie, and I don't even expect everyone to understand the film. Still, I hope that the people that I'm trying to appeal to, the people that I had at the back of my mind when I was even conceiving the ideas, I know they'll get it, and they got it.

"I've read, you know, from scholars, from professors, from deep thinkers, from people who don't only think about now. I've heard

from them. I want to say I appreciate it," Afolayan added.

Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens

Produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, 'Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens' is the third instalment in the Anikulapo franchise.

It follows the 2022 film and the 2024 series 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'.

The story centres on the spirit of Bashorun Ogunjimi (Owobo Ogunde). Instead of accepting his fate in the afterlife, he returns to the living world as a ghoul, a supernatural creature that must consume human souls and flesh to survive.

The film touches on power, loyalty, survival, and the transatlantic slave trade.

New additions to the 'Anikulapo' cast list include Ibrahim Chatta, Teniola Aladese, Saidi Balogun, Kiekie, and Portuguese actor Nico Claudio

