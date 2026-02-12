Nigeria: New U.S. Bill Targets Kwankwaso, Miyetti Allah for Sanctions Over Alleged Christian Persecution

A bill before United States Congress has proposed targeted sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes, against individuals and groups accused of involvement in religious freedom violations in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation, titled the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, was introduced on Tuesday by US Congressman Rep. Riley Moore (Republican, West Virginia) and co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee.

The bill specifically names former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Fulani-ethnic nomad militias, and associations such as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as entities to be considered for sanctions.

According to the text of the bill, the US Departments of State and Treasury would be directed to impose targeted sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act on individuals or groups deemed responsible for religious freedom violations. These sanctions could include visa restrictions and asset freezes.

The legislation also calls on the US Secretary of State to determine whether certain Fulani militias operating in Nigeria meet the criteria for designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under US law.

In addition to punitive measures, the bill proposes increased humanitarian assistance to affected communities in Nigeria's Middle Belt. It recommends that aid be co-funded by the Nigerian government and delivered through trusted faith-based and non-governmental organisations operating in the region.

Announcing the bill on social media platform X, Moore said: "Today, I am proud to introduce the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 with Rep. Chris Smith. The US is a Christian nation. As such, we must stand with persecuted Christians around the world."

He added that the legislation builds on "the momentum of President Trump designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and the recent US-Nigeria security framework agreement."

Moore said the proposed law reinforces America's commitment to protecting persecuted Christians and other vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

The bill also calls on the secretary of state to counter "the hostile foreign exploitation" of illegal Chinese mining operations in Nigeria.

The bill has garnered support from some other congressmen as Rep Moore expressed gratitude to them for joining the effort. The other congressmen are: Rep Tom Cole, Chairman House Appropriation Committee; Rep Brian Mast, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman; Rep Mario Diaz-Balart, chair of National Security and Department of State; and Rep Bill Huizenga, representing Michigan's 4th congressional district.

Nigeria has faced persistent violence in parts of the Middle Belt and northern regions, where armed groups have been blamed for attacks on farming communities, kidnappings, and communal clashes. Tensions over religious freedom have intensified amid allegations of systematic targeting of Christian communities.

In late 2025, US President Donald Trump re-designated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) for alleged severe violations of religious freedom. The designation allows the US government to take policy actions, including sanctions, against countries accused of tolerating or engaging in such violations.

The Nigerian government has rejected the characterisation of the crisis as a religious war, insisting that the country's security challenges are complex and driven by multiple factors, including banditry, terrorism and competition over land and resources.

The security situation has also seen increased cooperation between Washington and Abuja. In December 2025, the United States carried out airstrikes against Islamic State-linked militants in northwest Nigeria in coordination with Nigerian authorities, as part of broader counterterrorism and intelligence-sharing efforts.

The US has also expanded military training support and supplies to Nigerian security forces in recent months.

The proposed bill will now proceed through the US legislative process, where it will be debated and considered by lawmakers.