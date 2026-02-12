Nigeria: No Order Reversing Ban On Sale of Alchohol in Sachet, 200ml Bottle, Says NAFDAC

Abuja — The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NÀFDAC) has said that Federal government did not order a reversal of the ban placed on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

While reacting to a trending report on social media stating that the Federal government through the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation has directed it to reverse the ban on sachet or 200 ml alcohol containers forthwith, NÀFDAC said there was no such order.

A statement signed by the Director General of NÀFDAC Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said: "The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) wishes to categorically refute a news publication alleging that the Federal Government has directed the Agency to suspend enforcement actions relating to the regulation of sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic products.

"The said publication is false, misleading, and does not reflect any official communication received by the Agency from the Federal Government. NAFDAC operates strictly within the ambit of its statutory mandate and in alignment with duly communicated Federal Government policies and directives.

"At no time has the Agency received any formal directive ordering the suspension of its regulatory or enforcement activities in respect of sachet alcohol products.

"The Agency remains committed to safeguarding public health, ensuring regulatory compliance, and carrying out its responsibilities transparently and in accordance with established laws and due process".

NÀFDAC DG said that any decision affecting national regulatory actions will be communicated through official government channel.

It therefore urged members of the public, industry stakeholders, and the media to disregard the false report and to rely only on verified information issued through the Agency's official platforms and authorised government communication channels.

The Agency also cautioned against the dissemination of unverified information capable of causing unnecessary public anxiety, economic uncertainty, or misinterpretation of government policy.

"NAFDAC remains steadfast in its commitment to public health, economic stability, and national interest," it.said.