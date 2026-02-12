Nigeria Celebrates Iran, Commits to Stronger Bilateral Relations

The Nigerian government described the anniversary as a historic milestone that reflects Iran's enduring commitment to sovereignty and national development.

The Nigerian government says it is committed to further strengthening bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement on Wednesday to congratulate the Middle Eastern country on its Islamic Revolution anniversary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria plans to sustain diplomatic engagement and mutually beneficial cooperation.

This celebration comes amid amid heightened tension between Tehran and the US.

In its statement, the Nigerian ministry described the anniversary as a historic milestone that reflects Iran's enduring commitment to sovereignty and national development.

"On this significant occasion, Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran through sustained diplomatic dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Federal Government of Nigeria conveys its best wishes to the Government and people of Iran for continued peace, stability, and prosperity.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria recognises the profound significance of this occasion to the Iranian people and joins in acknowledging their continued pursuit of progress, stability, and prosperity.

"This historic anniversary marks a pivotal moment in Iran's modern history, reflecting the country's enduring commitment to sovereignty and national development," the statement read.

The Islamic Revolution in Iran took place in 1979, resulting in the overthrow of the government of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, which had close ties to the US and Israel.

It has also led to the rise of the Ayatollah Khomeini-led government, which adopted a strongly anti-Western stance. The new Islamic Republic viewed Western influence as a threat to Iran's sovereignty.

The US government has continuously imposed crushing sanctions targeting Iran's economy, banking system, and oil exports.

These sanctions have restricted Iran's access to global markets and foreign investment, limiting its economic engagement with much of the Western world.

It also made it politically risky for other countries to engage fully with Iran, including countries that are not ideologically opposed to it, except for a few countries like China and Russia.

Nigeria and many African countries maintain friendly relations with Iran. The Nigerian ministry's statement declared that relations with the country have spanned more than five decades.

The ministry said both countries have "enjoyed longstanding diplomatic relations spanning over five decades, founded on mutual respect, shared interests and constructive engagement.

"Both countries continue to collaborate bilaterally and multilaterally across political, economic, cultural, and technical spheres, reflecting a shared commitment to peaceful cooperation and meaningful international partnership," it noted.

Meanwhile, thousands gathered in cities across Iran to mark the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, amid heightened tensions and concerns of US attacks.

Since the start of the year, there has been uncertainty over the possibility of a US attack, and the Iranian government has threatened to retaliate strongly if attacked.

The uncertainty iscaused by President Trump's threat to intervene militarily should Iran's anti-government protests be quelled with force.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that he declared the US "locked and loaded and ready to go" and that if Iran "shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States of America will come to their rescue."

The protest broke out in late December in response to the country's economic situation, caused by US sanctions. It snowballed into an anti-government movement calling for an end to the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

There were also massive counter protests in support of the Ayatollah.

Government repression and attacks on protesters led to the deaths of thousands of people. The government, however, said the protesters were infiltrated by US and Israeli agents who targeted and killed security officials and burnt public buildings like mosques.

Many observers, however, believe the claim of human rights for Iranians by the Trump administration is a smokescreen, and that the US plans to attack Iran at Israel's behest to bring about a regime change and ensure no country can challenge Israel in the Middle East.

Last Month, the USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers arrived in the Indian Ocean from America.

Mr Trump, on Tuesday, said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier group into the region.

He stated that the US is ready to attack Iran in case the negotiations with Tehran fail.

"Either we will make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough like last time," he said.