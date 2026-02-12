Nigeria: NPFL Sanctions Wikki With Heavy Fines, Stadium Ban After Katsina United Clash

The NPFL confirmed that Wikki failed to properly control their supporters, leading to harassment, loss of personal items, and injuries sustained by match officials and an official of the away team

Wikki Tourists have been hit with a sweeping list of sanctions by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after serious breaches of the league's Framework and Rules during their league fixture against Katsina United last Sunday.

In what the NPFL described as multiple security and conduct failures, the Bauchi-based club was found guilty of failing to provide adequate and effective security, a lapse that allowed unauthorised persons access to restricted areas within the stadium; a clear violation of league regulations designed to protect players, officials, and match integrity.

According to the charge sheet, the situation deteriorated further during the match, as Wikki supporters engaged in unsporting behaviour that could bring the game into disrepute. This included the throwing of dangerous objects, notably stones, onto the pitch, endangering Katsina United players and match officials.

The NPFL also confirmed that Wikki failed to properly control their supporters, leading to harassment, loss of personal items, and injuries sustained by match officials and an official of the away team.

As a result, the league has imposed a series of financial and sporting sanctions:

₦2 million fine for failing to provide adequate and effective security

₦1.5 million fine covering compensatory and medical costs, broken down as: ₦250,000 for the referee's lost whistle, ₦250,000 for medical expenses for the referee, ₦500,000 each for medical treatment of an injured medical personnel and a Katsina United official, ₦1 million fine for unsporting behaviour capable of bringing the game into disrepute, ₦1 million fine for throwing dangerous objects onto the pitch and ₦2 million fine for holding match officials and the away team hostage for several hours after the match, as well as causing an 18-minute delay before the match was restarted.

Beyond the fines, the NPFL has taken a firm stance on the matter. Wikki Tourists will no longer play home matches in Bauchi, with all future home fixtures relocated indefinitely to the Jos Stadium.

The club has been given 48 hours from the date of notification to formally appeal the sanctions.

The ruling sends a strong message from the NPFL hierarchy as the league continues its push to enforce security, professionalism, and matchday discipline, amid growing concerns over fan behaviour and safety in Nigerian football.