Liberia: Traditional Chiefs Endorse War and Economic Crimes Court

GBARNGA — In a historic display of unity and resolve, traditional chiefs from across Liberia have formally endorsed the establishment of the long-awaited War and Economic Crimes Court. This marks a decisive step in the nation's ongoing pursuit of justice, accountability, and national healing.

The landmark endorsement was reached on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, during a high-level gathering in Gbarnga, Bong County. Chiefs from all regions spoke with one voice on the urgent need to confront Liberia's painful past and disrupt the entrenched culture of impunity.

The chiefs described the proposed court as a vital mechanism for delivering justice to victims of Liberia's brutal civil conflicts and decades of economic mismanagement. They emphasized that true reconciliation cannot be achieved without accountability for wartime atrocities and large-scale economic crimes.

In their joint position, the traditional leaders pledged unwavering support for ongoing national and international efforts to establish the court. They also committed to active engagement with the Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court, Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, to ensure an inclusive, transparent process rooted in the aspirations of ordinary Liberians.

The chiefs further vowed to collaborate closely with key national stakeholders, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, urging the administration to demonstrate strong political will in transforming the long-standing demand for justice into concrete action.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, a senior traditional leader asserted that chiefs, as custodians of culture and community values, have a moral obligation to stand with victims and future generations. He stressed that silence in the face of grave crimes would amount to a betrayal of the nation's conscience.

Observers note that the Gbarnga gathering signals that the call for a War and Economic Crimes Court has moved beyond civil society and international circles, now gaining firm grassroots backing from traditional authorities who command respect and influence across Liberia.

As the country continues to face the legacy of war and corruption, the chiefs' endorsement is expected to add significant momentum to the national discourse. Many believe the unified stance taken in Bong County could prove pivotal in advancing Liberia's journey toward justice, reconciliation, and sustainable peace.