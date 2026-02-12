Liberia: Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Faces House Scrutiny

MONROVIA, February 12, 2026 -- The Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Jeddie Armah is under fire from the House of Representatives for what lawmakers have termed disrespect to the legislative body.

The controversy stems from an incident in which Deputy Minister Armah reportedly left the waiting room without informing the Office of the Chief Clerk after appearing in response to an official summons.

As a result, Armah has been ordered to appear before the House at 8 a.m. on Thursday and to remain until lawmakers are ready to hear from him. He has also been instructed to bring medical documentation relating to his daughter's reported illness, which he cited in a phone call to Rep. Emmanuel Dahn as the reason for his departure.

Deputy Minister Armah was designated to represent Minister Sara Beyslow Nyanti, who is attending the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. The invitation to appear followed a communication submitted to plenary by Rep. Ivar K. Jones (Margibi County District #2) regarding alleged inhumane treatment of Liberians, particularly students, studying abroad.

Plenary had summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Education, Director of Scholarships, and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Afro-Asian Affairs) to address the concerns. Minister Beyslow Nyanti submitted a written excuse, delegating her Deputy to appear in her stead. Although Armah appeared, his unannounced departure prompted Plenary's decision.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, who also submitted an excuse, has been ordered to appear before the House on Thursday with her legal counsel to explain why she should not be held in contempt for failing to honor the invitation.

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to upholding legislative authority and ensuring accountability from public officials, particularly on matters affecting the welfare and dignity of Liberians abroad.