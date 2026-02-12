Liberia: Boakai Sets New Course for AFL

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has unveiled a series of major policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). The measures include the annual recruitment of 600 personnel beginning in 2026, expanded barracks renovations, improved mental health support, and increased gender inclusion within the military.

Speaking at the 69th Armed Forces Day celebration on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia, President Boakai described the event as both a celebration and an opportunity for reflection on Liberia's security journey.

"It is also a day for reflection, to honor the legacy of those who came before us, and to renew our pledge to strengthen the Armed Forces. Our Armed Forces remain a pillar of stability and national honor. I usually say I avoid being with a man with a gun and a grudge," he stated.

The President acknowledged the AFL's progress since its post-conflict restructuring, noting that the force has endured challenges and emerged as a disciplined, professional institution. He emphasized the need to prepare for evolving and future security threats.

To address high attrition rates and the natural aging of elements within the force, President Boakai announced a structured four-year recruitment drive.

"Beginning in 2026, the annual recruitment of six hundred (600) personnel into the Armed Forces of Liberia will commence and run up to 2029," he said.

He emphasized that the initiative goes beyond numbers.

"This recruitment drive is not just about numbers; it is about fashioning a force that reflects the diversity, resilience, and aspirations of the Liberian people," he explained, describing it as a strategy to keep the AFL youthful, dynamic, and responsive to both traditional and emerging security threats.

On soldier welfare, President Boakai highlighted the importance of decent living conditions, announcing that in addition to recently renovated barracks in Margibi and Nimba counties, the government will prioritize improvements in Bomi and Maryland counties.

"We must decongest the living quarters of our soldiers. This must be seen as a collective national duty," he added.

He disclosed that the Ministry of National Defense, in collaboration with the Ministry of State, Ministry of Public Works, and other relevant institutions, will assess facilities for renovation and construction.

"These projects are more than infrastructure; they are investments in dignity. A soldier who is dignified at home will defend the nation abroad," he said.

Addressing psychosocial challenges, President Boakai praised ECOWAS for supporting the construction of a mental health facility at the 14 Military Hospital. He noted that trauma, stress, and psychosocial issues affect not only individual soldiers but also their families and communities.

"By addressing mental health, we affirm that resilience is not only physical but also psychological," he said.

President Boakai also highlighted gender inclusion, commending the ELSIE Foundation for advancing female parity within the AFL. He further reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to regional security, praising Nigeria's support and U.S.-Liberia defense cooperation. The celebration was attended by members of the Legislature and Judiciary, senior AFL officers and personnel, representatives of joint security agencies, and international partners, marking a forward-looking and solemn commemoration of Liberia's Armed Forces Day