Nigeria: Police Summon Premium Times Reporter in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has summoned Abubakar Maishanu, a correspondent for PREMIUM TIMES in the state, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the command's headquarters in Bompai.

In a letter to the newspaper, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Muhammad Jarma, the police said they needed the journalist for an investigation.

"Pursuance of section 26 of ACJL and 38 of the Police Act and regulations 2020 as amended, I am directed to respectfully request you to inform and release Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu to report at the criminal investigation department in connection with the case under investigation.

The correspondence further instructed that, "On arrival, he should report to Assistant Commissioner of Police, X-squad, Muhammad Jarma."

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said he had not yet been briefed on the matter when the reporter asked for clarification.

Mr Maishanu has agreed to honour the invitation on Thursday morning.

While the police did not explicitly state the nature of the investigation, the invitation follows an investigative report by Mr Maishanun on a multi-billion-naira Dala Inland Dry Port ownership scandal.

The report detailed the alleged involvement of a former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, in the scandal.

Following the report, the state government began prosecuting Mr Ganduje and others at the State High Court, accusing them of conspiring to fraudulently transfer 80 per cent of the shares of Dala Inland Dry Port, including the state's 20 per cent equity, to private ownership under the fictitious name "City Green Enterprise".

The prosecution also alleged that the defendants diverted over ₦4.49 billion in Kano State funds to execute infrastructure projects, including a double-carriageway, electricity, and perimeter fencing at the dry port, for their personal and family benefit.

The defendants were also charged with abuse of office and conflict of interest, as it was alleged that they leveraged their official roles to redirect public resources for personal benefit, thereby violating financial and constitutional regulations.

Background

Mr Maishanu's report exposed how Mr Ganduje secretly transferred the state government's 20 per cent stake in the facility to private hands, making his children co-owners of the company before awarding a contract worth more than N4 billion to provide infrastructure for the project.

The transfer ended Kano State's shareholding in the project, while Mr Ganduje's children and aide, Abubakar Bawuro, became directors and shareholders.

The Dala Inland Dry Port Limited

When Dala Inland Dry Port Limited was incorporated on 8 December 2003, its only directors were the founder, Ahmad Rabiu, and his son, Rabiu Ahmad Rabiu.

Two years later, at an extraordinary general meeting on 19 January 2005, the board was expanded with the appointment of four new directors: Abdulaziz Haladu, Anwar Isyaku-Rabiu, Diepreye George, and Abdullahi Kwaru.

Records obtained by this newspaper show that on 5 March 2020, Mr Ganduje's three children and his longtime associate, Abubakar Bawuro, replaced Mr Rabiu's son and all other directors elected in 2005 as board members of the company.

Minutes of the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 5 March 2020, at its Zaria Road office in Kano, confirmed the appointment of Abdulaziz Abdullahi Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar--all children of Mr Ganduje --alongside Mr Bawuro as new directors of Dala Inland Dry Port LimitedDala Inland Dry Port Limited.

It was also at the meeting that the state government was removed as a co-owner of the dry port, and the Ganduje children were appointed not just as directors but also as shareholders, each holding 5 million shares.

According to its "ordinary resolution," the meeting was "attended by all the shareholders," and "it was unanimously resolved" that Abdulaziz Abdullah Umar, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar --the three children of Mr Ganduje --be allotted five million shares each, each being 20 per cent of the total 25 million shares of the company.

Messrs Rabiu and Bawuro were also each allotted 20 per cent, creating a new ownership structure of five equal shareholders, each with 20 per cent of the company's shares.

This structure edged out the Kano State Government from the ownership of the company.

The state government said due process was not followed in the divestment process, accusing Mr Ganduje of using his office to undermine the state.