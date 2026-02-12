Liberia: 'MNG Gold Bribed Them'

Residents of Money Sweet Town in Bong County District #2 say they will block a key access road used by MNG Gold Liberia beginning Thursday, 12 February 2026, escalating a dispute over a January hydrochloric acid spill and broader grievances against the company.

Community spokesperson Charles M. Sweet told the Daily Observer by telephone on 11 February that the action would begin "hopefully tomorrow" and would involve preventing company vehicles from using the main operational road.

"We are taking a radical step," Mr. Sweet said. "The road will be blocked until our concerns are addressed or the company agrees to meaningful engagement."

The planned blockade follows weeks of tension after a tanker truck transporting hydrochloric acid to MNG Gold caught fire near the community on 18 January, resulting in what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) later described as a limited spill of approximately 40 litres.

From Report Rejection to Road Action

The EPA's final report, released on 7 February, concluded that the incident posed no long-term environmental or groundwater risk. The agency said the acid was quickly neutralised with hydrated lime and that contaminated soil was excavated under EPA supervision.

Laboratory tests, according to the EPA, showed no acid migration in soil and no groundwater contamination. Hydrogeological modelling suggested it would take tens of thousands of years for any residual acid to reach nearby wetlands or hand pumps.

But residents formally rejected the findings over the weekend, accusing the regulator of contradictions and lack of transparency. Some community members alleged that the agency sided with the company and failed to reflect what they described as health impacts following the incident.

Between 24 and 26 January, about 140 residents sought treatment at the Manowinsue Clinic for symptoms including skin irritation, throat itching and diarrhoea. Health workers have not established a confirmed link between the symptoms and chemical exposure.

Residents have also questioned why air testing was ultimately deemed unnecessary and raised concerns over excavated materials that were transported to MNG Gold's premises for further handling.

Expanding Grievances

While the acid spill triggered the current confrontation, community leaders say the dispute now extends beyond environmental concerns.

Mr. Sweet said residents submitted a petition nearly two weeks ago requesting compensation for alleged damages, independent air, soil and water testing, and greater employment opportunities for locals.

He claimed company officials and liaison representatives rejected key demands, particularly those related to job opportunities and compensation for affected households.

The community has also forwarded its petition to the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA), which Mr. Sweet said has sought broader support for independent testing.

Despite the strong language, Mr. Sweet indicated the protest could be called off if the company issues what he described as a "positive statement" and agrees to dialogue.

EPA Stands by Findings

The EPA has defended its investigation as comprehensive, scientific and independent.

Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo previously confirmed that the spill was contained and that any fumes from hydrochloric acid in liquid form would have been localised and rapidly dispersed outdoors.

He acknowledged that water from a community hand pump tested unsafe but attributed this to bacterial contamination linked to sanitation issues rather than industrial chemicals.

Company Yet to Respond

MNG Gold Liberia had not issued an immediate response to the planned blockade as of press time.

The company, one of Liberia's largest gold producers, has previously faced periodic tensions with host communities in Bong County over environmental practices and benefit-sharing arrangements.

Local authorities, including district officials and the county superintendent, have reportedly been informed of the planned action.

Mr. Sweet said residents believe alternative routes exist for company traffic but stressed that the blockade would target the main operational road used by MNG Gold.

Whether the protest proceeds as announced -- or gives way to negotiations -- could determine the next phase of what has become a rapidly escalating confrontation between a host community, a major mining operator and the country's environmental regulator.