Liberia: Boakai Announces Major AFL Reforms

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has announced sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), including a four-year recruitment drive and the renovation of military barracks nationwide.

The pronouncement was made at a ceremony that marked the 69th anniversary of the AFL on Wednesday, February 11.

President Boakai said the reforms are designed to prepare the military for future security challenges while improving the welfare, dignity, and living conditions of Liberia's men and women in uniform.

Beginning in 2026, the Government of Liberia will recruit 600 new personnel annually into the AFL through 2029, totaling 2,400 new recruits over four years. The President said the initiative responds to high attrition rates and the natural aging of segments of the Force.

"The Armed Forces of Liberia have endured trials and emerged as a disciplined, professional institution," the President said. "Yet, we must prepare for the future. This recruitment drive is not just about numbers; it is about fashioning a force that reflects the diversity, resilience, and aspirations of the Liberian people."

According to the President, the phased recruitment strategy will ensure the AFL remains youthful, dynamic, and capable of responding to both traditional and emerging security threats.

Beyond boosting troop numbers, President Boakai emphasized that military readiness extends beyond training and equipment to include the physical and mental welfare of service members.

The Liberian leader disclosed that, in addition to recently renovated barracks in Margibi and Nimba counties, his administration will prioritize the renovation and restoration of barracks in Bomi and Maryland counties.

"We must decongest the living quarters of our soldiers," the President said. "The renovation is not intended to target anyone but to offer decent housing to our soldiers and keep them fit and ready. This must be seen as a collective national duty."

He instructed the Ministry of National Defense to work closely with the Ministries of State, Public Works, and other relevant government institutions to conduct comprehensive assessments of military facilities across the country. The objective, he said, is to commence renovations and, where necessary, new construction.

"These projects are more than infrastructure; they are investments in dignity," President Boakai added. "They guarantee that our soldiers and their families live in safe, decent, and supportive environments. A soldier who is dignified at home will defend our nation abroad."

However, the President's pronouncement has reignited public attention regarding long-standing land occupancy issues involving AFL properties, particularly in Montserrado County. For more than three decades, several military-owned lands have been occupied by civilians, including communities around the 72nd Barracks.

One area now under scrutiny is Peace Island, a densely populated community with an estimated 540 households and more than 5,000 residents. Many residents fear potential displacement following the government's renewed commitment to reclaim AFL properties for renovation and operational purposes.

The issue dates back years. During the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, then Minister of National Defense Brownie J. Samukai warned citizens against constructing permanent or luxury buildings on military land, cautioning that the Army intended to reclaim its properties.

With President Boakai's directive now in effect, questions remain about the fate of communities such as Peace Island and how the government intends to balance military modernization with humanitarian and social considerations.

While authorities have announced plans for facility assessments, specific timelines and potential resettlement strategies have not yet been disclosed. Residents are increasingly concerned about whether any reclamation process will be guided by legal frameworks and the national interest.

It can be recalled that former President George Weah had initiated discussions regarding a possible land waiver for occupants of AFL properties. However, as Liberia moves to modernize its Armed Forces while maintaining social stability, the ultimate outcome for the more than 5,000 residents of Peace Island remains uncertain.