Liberia: House to Probe Data Breach, $6.1m Foya Project

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into an alleged major cybersecurity breach reportedly affecting three key public institutions -- the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the National Investment Commission (NIC).

According to a communication from Representative Taa Z. Wongbe of Nimba County District #9, sensitive personal data belonging to approximately two million citizens and residents of Liberia was allegedly accessed, stolen, and is being sold on the dark web. The reported breach has raised serious concerns about taxpayer privacy, investor confidence, and national security.

However, the Liberia Revenue Authority has denied any breach, maintaining that its systems remain secure and that taxpayer data is protected.

In his communication, Rep. Wongbe called for transparency and accountability, stressing the urgent need for a coherent national cybersecurity strategy to address emerging threats.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Following the reading of the communication during Tuesday's session, lawmakers unanimously voted to mandate the House Leadership to conduct a robust investigation and report its findings to the full Plenary.

The development comes amid ongoing government efforts to strengthen cybersecurity, including the passage of the Cybercrime Act of 2025, which aims to protect citizens' rights in cyberspace and establish a comprehensive framework for addressing cyber threats.

Meanwhile, in a separate but equally significant matter, members of the House have also mandated the Leadership to investigate the controversial financial source of the ongoing construction of the Mano River Union (MRU) Center for Regional Peace and Development in Foya, Lofa County.

The project, estimated to cost over US$6.1 million, has generated public debate over its funding and ownership structure.

The decision followed a communication from Representative Marie Johnson of Grand Gedeh County District #2, who raised concerns about the project's legality and funding transparency.

While the government has described the center as a government-owned initiative funded through national, regional, international contributions, and private individuals and businesses, the Mano River Union has denied any involvement or financial contribution to the project. The denial contradicts an earlier statement by Deputy Minister of Information Daniel Sando.

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has also called for transparency, demanding full disclosure of the project's funding source, ownership structure, and procurement details.

Further raising concerns, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has not confirmed whether it vetted or approved the project, prompting questions about adherence to due process.

In her communication to Plenary, Rep. Johnson wrote:

"... it has come to my attention that the Mano River Union Center for Regional Peace and Development Project is said to be initiated and executed by the Executive Branch of Government without prior legislative approval or appropriation. As you are aware, Article 34(d) of the Constitution of Liberia vests in the Legislature the exclusive authority to approve all expenditures and to exercise oversight over the national budget. Any undertaking of this magnitude, particularly one with regional implications, requires legislative sanction to ensure transparency, accountability, and alignment with national priorities.

Considering the above, I kindly request the following clarifications on what specific source, budgetary line item or external financing arrangement was utilized to fund the construction of the Center? And was the expenditure appropriated in the National Budget, or was it sourced through bilateral/multilateral arrangements outside legislative approval?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further questioned: "... we need to understand what statutory or constitutional authority the Executive Branch proceeded with the project absent from legislative endorsement and what mechanisms are in place to ensure that similar projects of national and regional significance are subjected to legislative scrutiny and approval moving forward?"

Rep. Johnson emphasized that while the Legislature supports regional peace initiatives, constitutional compliance remains non-negotiable.

"The Legislature remains committed to fostering regional peace and development initiatives, particularly those that strengthen Liberia's role within the Mano River Union. However, adherence to constitutional procedures and financial transparency is indispensable to safeguarding institutional integrity and public trust. I therefore urge the Executive Branch through its relevant agencies to provide a detailed report on the financing and legal basis of this project at the earliest possible time, to enable the Legislature to exercise its oversight responsibilities effectively."