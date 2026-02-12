Liberia: Saudi Arabia Commits $49m to Liberia Electricity Drive

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment of up to US$49 million toward Liberia's ambitious US$190 million electricity expansion project, reinforcing growing bilateral cooperation aimed at transforming the country's energy infrastructure and extending power to underserved regions.

The renewed assurance came following high-level engagements led by Liberia's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Amara S. Sackor, whose sustained diplomatic efforts paved the way for a technical and financial assessment mission by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to Liberia.

As part of the engagement, a Saudi Fund delegation, headed by Mr. Abdulrahman Bin Ahujaa Al-Habri, Director of West Africa Operations, held direct discussions with the leadership of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on financing arrangements for the proposed Botota-Voinjama-Mendikorma electricity corridor--a 605-kilometer transmission project designed to expand national grid access into northern Liberia.

During the meeting, LEC Managing Director Mohammed Sherif outlined the scope, cost, and strategic importance of the project, placing its total estimated cost at approximately US$190 million.

"The Saudi Fund has indicated readiness to commit up to US$49 million, subject to the outcome of technical and feasibility assessments," Sherif disclosed. He explained that the project will extend electricity from the Botota CLSG Sub-Station through Voinjama to Mendikorma, significantly strengthening Liberia's transmission backbone and expanding access to reliable power along the corridor.

The SFD assessment mission followed a formal financing request submitted through Ambassador Sackor's office, a move that directly triggered the Fund's review process and on-the-ground evaluation in Liberia. Officials say the visit underscores Saudi Arabia's seriousness about translating diplomatic relations with Liberia into concrete development outcomes.

Speaking on behalf of the Saudi Fund for Development, Mr. Al-Habri acknowledged Ambassador Sackor's central role in advancing the process and reaffirmed the Fund's interest in supporting Liberia's energy priorities.

"We recognize the pivotal role played by Ambassador Sackor in facilitating these engagements," Al-Habri said, reaffirming the SFD's readiness to back high-impact energy projects that align with Liberia's national development agenda.

For his part, Ambassador Sackor described the reaffirmed US$49 million support as a major diplomatic and development milestone, stressing that electricity expansion remains critical to Liberia's long-term growth.

"Extending electricity along this corridor will not only connect underserved communities," Ambassador Sackor emphasized, "but will also stimulate economic activity, support road infrastructure development, and strengthen cross-border trade in Bong and Lofa counties."

He noted that access to reliable power would unlock new opportunities for agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, and industrial activity, while improving living standards for communities that have remained off the national grid for decades.

The Botota-Voinjama-Mendikorma corridor is considered one of Liberia's most strategic power projects, linking the CLSG transmission network to key population and commercial centers in northern Liberia. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce energy deficits in the region and reinforce national grid stability.

Officials at LEC welcomed the Saudi Fund's reaffirmed support, describing it as a critical step toward closing Liberia's electricity infrastructure gap and advancing the government's broader development agenda.

With technical and feasibility assessments now underway, authorities are optimistic that the Saudi-backed financing will move from commitment to implementation, marking another tangible outcome of Liberia-Saudi relations and a major boost to the country's drive for nationwide electricity access.