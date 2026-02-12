Liberia: Naymote, LACC Roll Out First-Ever Anti-Corruption Fellowship

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, in partnership with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), on Tuesday officially launched Liberia's first-ever Governance and Anti-Corruption Fellowship (GAF) Program.

The fellowship was formally unveiled at the Civil Service Agency (CSA) office at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, development partners, civil society actors, members of the media, and selected fellows from diverse professional backgrounds.

The initiative aims to strengthen democratic governance, enhance accountability systems, and build a new generation of leaders equipped to drive anti-corruption reforms and institutional integrity across Liberia.

In his welcome remarks, Naymote Deputy Program Director Joshua D. Cleon emphasized that corruption remains one of the most significant threats to Liberia's development trajectory.

He stressed that addressing corruption requires more than laws and policies -- it demands systems that work, leaders with integrity, and sustained collaboration across sectors.

"This program is designed to contribute to that effort by promoting transparency, strengthening oversight, and supporting reforms that enhance accountability across public institutions," Cleon said. "At Naymote, we believe that sustainable governance reform is built through partnership, evidence-based advocacy, and citizen engagement."

Cleon described the launch as more than ceremonial, noting that the fellowship represents a practical investment in Liberia's governance future.

"We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders represented here to ensure that this program delivers meaningful impact and contributes to a more accountable and responsive public sector," he added.

Delivering remarks on behalf of LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe, Commissioner Samuel F. Dakana, Oversight Commissioner for Monitoring and Investigation, described the fellowship as timely, strategic, and necessary.

"At a moment when public trust in institutions is both essential and fragile, this fellowship represents a deliberate investment in the one force that can truly transform systems: people -- principled, prepared, and committed leaders," Dakana said.

He reaffirmed the Commission's institutional mandate while acknowledging that lasting reforms require collective responsibility.

"The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission remains firmly committed to its mandate to prevent, investigate, and prosecute acts of corruption, while promoting integrity and transparency across all sectors of government.

However, we also recognize that sustainable anti-corruption reforms are achieved when institutions and communities are empowered to resist corruption and demand accountability," he stated.

Dakana emphasized that the GAF program goes beyond training.

"The collaboration between NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) reflects a model that Liberia must continue to strengthen -- where state institutions and civil society work together to promote good governance, expand civic participation, and strengthen accountability," he said.

He issued a pointed reminder to the fellows: "But let me be clear: the fellowship is not a certificate to hang on the wall. It is a call to action."

The program was officially launched by Mr. Aliou Mamadou Dia, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Liberia, who delivered a powerful message centered on trust and moral courage.

"Everything relies on trust. When trust is gone, everything is gone. Countries move forward because they are able to build institutions that foster trust and Liberia is making strides on this pathway," Dia said. "I challenge you to take this opportunity seriously, fellows. You have a role to play in the governance and development of Liberia. Let us not wait for someone to tell us that."

Urging them to speak out against wrongdoing, Dia added: "This is a big responsibility for you to make sure that it is time to challenge and use the influences you have to bring onboard your colleagues on the social media, in your offices, and you need to speak out. If you see something, say something."

He warned that the real test would come when fellows face difficult choices.

"When you stand, you are not standing for yourself; you are standing for the entire nation, standing for Liberia and remember that nobody is going to remember who you are, what title you carry but people most likely remember what actions you have done for the nation."

Madam Kerstin Jonsson Cissé, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden to Liberia and Sierra Leone; H.E. Gerald Considine, Ambassador of Ireland to Liberia as well as H.E. Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, Ambassador of Germany to Liberia expressed strong support for the fellowship initiative.

The various Embassy officials highlighted Liberia's youthful population, noting that nearly three-quarters of citizens are under age 35, placing the country at a defining moment in its governance journey.

"These fellows will return to their communities not merely as graduates, but as ambassadors of a movement. They will carry tools, networks, and the confidence to lead change. Their work will show that good governance is not a distant ideal. It is a tangible reality," an embassy official said.

"Ireland's partnership with Liberia is rooted in our shared values. That every person deserves institutions that serve the common good. Public resources must be managed honestly, and that trust is the greatest inheritance we can leave."

Speaking on behalf of civil society organizations, Lawrence Yealue, head of Accountability Lab Liberia, delivered one of the most direct and passionate messages of the day.

"Today, you should refuse to be bought, you should refuse for your mindset to be realigned with corruption, you should also refuse to settle for the crumbs that will be given to you as a result of the corrupted and that our schools will be built, our roads will be constructed; you are the agents of change and I hope your agency will be structured on these few elements," Yealue said.

He cautioned fellows against pursuing credentials without commitment. "Sometimes you come with smiling faces but yet, you are the agents of the few that are already corrupted, you are just the spies to those programs," he emphasized. "I hope this is not what you are here for."

Yealue urged fellows to act with conviction. "It's time that we step forth another day, it is time that we set new boundaries, it's time that we set new horizons for ourselves as a country, and it's time that we refuse for this country to keep being chocked by the few ugly, manipulated and corrupt politically weaponized class."

The Governance and Anti-Corruption Fellowship -- described as the first of its kind in Liberia -- is a comprehensive capacity-building program targeting 100 emerging leaders over two years, recruiting 25 fellows per cohort twice annually.

Participants will range in age from 18 to 35. The program will run for 20 weeks per cycle, with fellows participating three hours per week for a total of approximately 60 hours of intensive learning.

Designed for mid-level professionals, civic leaders, university student leaders and young public sector professionals, the fellowship seeks to build capacity to analyze and address governance and corruption challenges, equip fellows to serve as anti-corruption ambassadors, strengthen knowledge of integrity systems and legal frameworks, develop skills in transparency, ethical leadership and civic engagement, foster collaboration among government, civil society and development partners, and encourage innovation in governance reforms.

Facilitators will include governance specialists, development professionals, representatives of national integrity institutions, donors and civil society leaders.

The GAF Program Framework presented by Alphia Faith Kemokai, Program Manager at Naymote, outlined a clear pathway for fellow's engagements and promoting transparency, strengthening oversight, and advancing reforms that enhance accountability across public institutions.

She said the ultimate goal is to strengthen Liberia's democratic governance architecture by investing in principled leadership capable of sustaining long-term institutional reform and rebuilding public trust.