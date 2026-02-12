Liberia: Nigerian Army Chief Hails Afl Transformation

The Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commended the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) for its remarkable transformation, describing the military as a "force for good" and a model of post-conflict security sector reform in the region.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu made the remarks on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, while delivering the keynote address at Liberia's 69th Armed Forces Day celebration held at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia.

Addressing senior military officials, government authorities, diplomats, and invited guests, the Nigerian Army Chief reflected on his personal and professional ties to Liberia, recalling his service in the country between 2007 and 2012 as a military assistant to the then Commander-in-Charge of the AFL.

"Though my duties have taken me to other realms, I have never truly left you," Shaibu said. "Monrovia and the entire Liberia hold deep personal meaning to me."

He noted that the foundations of today's restructured Armed Forces of Liberia were laid during a challenging post-war period, likening the reform process to building an aircraft mid-flight.

"As my late boss, Major General Eze Abderrahman, used to say, we were building an aircraft in flight. Today, I am proud to say that this aircraft has been significantly built. The Armed Forces of Liberia is now a highly motivated and structured force," he stated.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu praised the AFL leadership and acknowledged the contributions of international partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Benin, and Nigeria, for supporting Liberia's post-conflict recovery and security sector reforms.

He described the AFL as "a shining example of what international collaboration and regional cooperation can achieve," while reaffirming Nigeria's historic role in Liberia's peace process through regional peacekeeping efforts during the civil crisis.

"Nigeria's commitment to Liberia's peace and stability remains a cornerstone of our foreign policy and a shining example of African brotherhood," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the 69th Armed Forces Day celebration, "Securing Liberia Together: Strengthening Interagency Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Emerging Security Threats," Shaibu emphasized that modern security challenges require coordinated, multi-agency responses.

"In today's security environment, no single agency, no matter how well equipped, can counter threats alone," he warned. He identified drug trafficking, particularly the growing prevalence of synthetic drugs, as a serious national and regional security threat that fuels organized crime, undermines economies, and endangers young people.

"Addressing these challenges requires robust interagency cooperation, shared intelligence, effective coordination, and strong legal frameworks capable of dismantling trafficking networks," he stressed.

The Nigerian Army Chief also highlighted emerging threats such as cybercrime, maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, piracy, and illegal fishing, noting Liberia's coastal location exposes it to these evolving risks.

Drawing from Nigeria's experience, he cited the country's Joint Task Force model, which integrates the army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary agencies, and encouraged Liberia to strengthen similar collaborative security frameworks.

"To the gallant officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia, you are the guardians of peace. Your professionalism, discipline, and loyalty are the bedrock of Liberia's democracy," Shaibu told the audience.

Reaffirming Nigeria's continued support, he pledged sustained cooperation in capacity building, regional security initiatives, and joint efforts to promote a drug-free and secure environment. He concluded by congratulating Liberia's leadership and citizens on the 69th Armed Forces Day, reaffirming the enduring bond between the two nations.

"Long live the Republic of Liberia. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Long live the bond of friendship between our two nations," he declared.

Following the keynote address, Liberia's Minister of National Defence, retired Major General Geraldine J. George, described the commemoration as a solemn and proud moment honoring the courage, sacrifice, and professionalism of the men and women who defend Liberia's sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and safeguard national peace and stability.

She expressed gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Commander-in-Chief of the AFL, for his leadership and commitment to democratic civilian oversight, which continues to guide the military toward professionalism and national respect.

Minister George paid tribute to fallen heroes and veterans, recognizing their sacrifices as the foundation of Liberia's peace, reconciliation, and institutional renewal. She also cautioned against evolving regional and global security threats while reaffirming the AFL's constitutional mandate to defend the nation, support civil authorities, and contribute to regional and international peacekeeping efforts.

Highlighting progress achieved in 2025, the Defence Minister cited improvements in troop welfare, barracks renovation, timely payment of pensions, enhanced operational readiness, expanded maritime patrols, improved military healthcare, and the activation of key military units.

She also announced the launch of the Ministry of National Defence Strategic Plan for 2026-2030, alongside new initiatives promoting gender inclusion and strengthened military mental health services.

Minister George concluded by reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to sustained reform and urged members of the AFL to remain loyal to the Constitution, respect human rights, and uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism, while calling on Liberians to continue honoring and supporting the nation's servicemen, women, and their families.

The 69th Armed Forces Day, marking the 106th AFL anniversary, was celebrated under the theme: "Securing Liberia Together: Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Emerging Security Threats."