Nigeria: Enugu Vaccinates 1.5m Children Against Measles-Rubella

She described the exercise as a "historic and deliberate" move to protect the future of the state.

The Enugu State government says over 1.5 million children have so far been vaccinated against measles-rubella in the ongoing statewide immunisation campaign.

The Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Secretary of the State's Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku, disclosed this on Wednesday during the flag-off of the integrated measles-rubella vaccination campaign at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

Mrs Ani-Osheku said the figure represents about 68 per cent of the target population of over two million children, describing the achievement as unprecedented and a reflection of the government's commitment to eliminating the diseases.

"We are gathered here today not just for a ceremony but for a declaration. We declare that the life of a child in Nsukka is as valuable as the life of a child in New York," she said.

"In Enugu, the health of our children is non-negotiable. We declare zero measles and zero rubella in Enugu State."

According to her, health workers embarked on aggressive community mobilisation, moving from house to house, schools, churches and mosques to ensure that no child is left out of the ongoing campaign.

She noted that no serious adverse effects had been recorded since the exercise began.

Measles and rubella

According to the WHO, measles is a highly contagious viral disease and remains a major cause of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine.

Rubella, also a contagious viral infection, is the leading vaccine-preventable cause of birth defects, with infection during pregnancy potentially resulting in fetal death or congenital rubella syndrome.

The WHO noted that although measles and rubella cases have declined significantly in recent years due to expanded vaccination coverage, outbreaks continue to occur in several countries.

The health agency attributed this to gaps in routine immunisation, exacerbated by health service disruptions and the postponement of immunisation campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive secretary explained that measles incubates for 10 to 14 days, and can cause blindness, deafness, brain swelling and even death, while rubella, incubating for 14 to 21 days, poses serious risks including congenital disabilities in unborn children.

"Science has gifted us a vaccine, one shot, double protection. The vaccine is safe and effective, and this success belongs to our communities."

She commended Governor Peter Mbah for his administration's reforms in the health sector, including the transformation of primary healthcare departments into functional Local Government Health Authorities and the timely release of counterpart funding.

Earlier, Gov Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, described the vaccination campaign as a "sacred obligation" of government.

He said, "Our future is not in the roads we build or the industries we attract. Our future is sitting in classrooms, playing in courtyards and lying in cradles across Enugu State. Our future is our children."

The governor stressed that health remains a central pillar of his administration's economic strategy, noting that a sick child could not learn or grow into an Innovator, Engineer or leader.

He highlighted key reforms carried out by the government, including granting local government health authorities autonomy to remove bottlenecks in service delivery and sanitising primary healthcare payroll systems.

According to him, the reforms include revitalising health training institutions and ensuring access to Basic Health Care Provision Funds.

He urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of the remaining days of the campaign to close the immunity gap by ensuring their children between nine months and 14 years received the vaccines.

"In vaccination, 68 per cent is commendable, but it is not enough. The virus looks for the gaps. Let us find the remaining children. Our goal is simple: zero measles, zero rubella, full protection," he said. (NAN)