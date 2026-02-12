Liberia Demonstrates Regional Leadership and Commitment to Peace and Security

Monrovia — The Government of the Republic of Liberia has reaffirmed its strong commitment to regional peace and security by demonstrating leadership and solidarity within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the broader international community.

In light of the evolving security dynamics in the Sahel subregion, particularly the growing threat of terrorism, and mindful of Liberia's current tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Liberia took a principled decision to step aside to allow the Republic of Benin to contest and assume the relevant seat in the AU Peace and Security Council. This decision prioritizes the need to collaborate within the Community and play a leadership role in peace and security. Benin's geographic proximity to the Sahel and its direct exposure to the security challenges affecting the subregion cannot be ignored and matters to Liberia.

Liberia will bid for the next available opportunity in accordance with established regional processes. ECOWAS has welcomed Liberia's approach, describing it as a strategic and constructive move that further demonstrates Liberia's unwavering commitment to peace, security, and regional cooperation.

The decision to withdraw was taken by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai after consultations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security Advisor and the team in Addis Ababa where discussions were held around the need to ensure Benin Republic's participation in the AU PSC.

Liberia did not participate in today's vote.

Liberia remains fully engaged in supporting collective efforts to address security threats in West Africa and continues to uphold its responsibilities at the United Nations Security