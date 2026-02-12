Liberian Artist Hallie Andrews Ndorley Makes Toronto Black Film Festival Debut As Art Instructor

Liberian — Canadian artist Hallie Andrews Ndorley has made his debut at the Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF), leading an interactive art workshop that drew over 50 participants to explore themes of Black visionaries and creative expression.

The event, held on February 10 at St. Francis Centre as part of TBFF's "In the Community" series, marked a significant milestone for Ndorley, who taught a session inviting attendees to create their own artistic interpretations of Black visionaries while learning about Ndorley's distinctive approach to storytelling.

During the session, participants engaged with various painting techniques, exploring how colour, form, and intuitive expression can communicate Black cultural narratives and personal experiences. Rather than focusing solely on technical skills, Ndorley encouraged participants to tap into their own creative instincts and inner visions while reflecting on the stories of Black visionaries.

As an artist, Ndorley is guided by patience and spiritual attunement. Even within his abstract compositions, human figures emerge -- sometimes subtle, sometimes bold -- as he waits for the precise moment when visions crystallize in his mind's eye. His work flows from an intuitive space where feeling precedes form, where colours carry mystical rhythms that only he can hear.

This deeply personal creative process transports him into what he describes as "a realm of his own," a meditative state where his inner vision guides each brushstroke toward flowing, spiritual expressions of creativity.

"When we reflect on Black visionaries, we are not just remembering history; we are also imagining new possibilities. Each brushstroke becomes part of that story," Ndorley told the participants. "Art is not only about technique; it is also about listening to your inner vision and allowing your feelings to guide the colours and forms on the canvas."

The TBFF, founded in 2013 by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, has grown into Canada's largest Black History Month cultural event. Now in its 14th year, the festival, which runs February 11-16, engages thousands of attendees across generations and cultures, amplifying world-class stories from the African diaspora while fostering learning and connection across communities.

The "In the Community" series as taught by Ndorley represents TBFF's commitment to making Black arts and culture accessible and to creating multidisciplinary experiences that celebrate Black creativity in all its forms.

In related development, Ndorley on February 8 joined a host of other Black artists and creatives at Cultural Expressions for Change (CE4C), a Durham Region-based nonprofit organization, for its 19th Annual Black History Month Celebration, "The Next Ten: Our Village," held at J. Clarke Richardson Collegiate in Ajax.

The event brought together the Durham Region community for an afternoon filled with music, vendors, storytelling, and panel discussions featuring Kesha Christie and Moko Jumbie artist Pixel Noir, moderated by Dane Lawrence. The celebration provided Ndorley an opportunity to exhibit his work and connect with fellow artists.

The Ajax-based organization, founded by Esther Forde, has been fostering cross-cultural understanding through arts and heritage programming since 2006. CE4C's mission to celebrate Black heritage while nurturing intergenerational engagement aligned seamlessly with TBFF's community outreach goals.