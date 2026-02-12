Ghana: Tatindo Gets Gh¢900,000 Health Centre to Boost Healthcare Delivery

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA — A new health centre constructed at a cost of GH¢900,000 has been inaugurated at Tatindo in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region to improve access to quality healthcare for residents and surrounding communities.

The facility, funded solely by the Fellowship of Associates of Medical Evangelism (FAME)-Ghana, comprises a delivery room, records unit, Outpatient Department (OPD), pharmacy, children's ward, male and female wards, staff offices, and a computer room. It is expected to provide essential and life-saving services to residents, most of whom are farmers in the area.

Inaugurating the facility at a brief ceremony, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mrs Mary Tagba, commended FAME-Ghana for complementing the government's efforts to enhance healthcare delivery in underserved communities. She noted that the health centre would significantly ease the burden on residents who previously had to travel long distances to access medical care.

Mrs Tagba said the project formed part of broader efforts to improve quality healthcare delivery across communities in the district. "The people of Tatindo and beyond will now have access to quality healthcare without undue struggle," she stated.

She emphasised that the District Assembly remained committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), stressing that no individual should struggle to access quality healthcare where it is most needed.

The DCE described FAME's intervention as a clear demonstration of the impact of Public-Private Partnerships, noting that the private sector could play a critical role in delivering essential services, particularly in underserved areas. She added that government appreciated the contribution of private organisations in expanding access to health facilities nationwide.

Mrs Tagba reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to promoting quality healthcare and infrastructure development throughout the district and appealed to philanthropists, individuals, and organisations to invest in the area, which she said was open for business opportunities.

The Director of FAME-Ghana, Mr Wisdom Nyador, said the construction of the health centre formed part of the organisation's corporate social responsibility and its commitment to advancing healthcare in the district. He noted that the project reflected their faith-driven mission and contribution towards achieving universal health coverage.