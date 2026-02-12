Ghana: La Dade-Kotopon MP Donates to La Polyclinic, Others

The Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has presented items and cash amounting to GH¢195,000 from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to support La Polyclinic and tertiary students in the constituency.

The items, which included two Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors and four air conditioners valued at GH¢90,000, were intended to enhance health delivery at the facility and improve patient care.

Similarly, seventy tertiary students from the constituency each received GH¢1,500 in cash to support their academic and living expenses.

At a short presentation ceremony in Accra on Monday, Ms Sowah said the gesture was made possible through the Educational Fund, designated for educational initiatives in the constituency. She clarified that the support was not a scholarship but an educational aid to assist parents in meeting basic expenses for their wards while pursuing their studies.

Ms Sowah urged beneficiary parents and students to ensure the funds were utilised judiciously. She explained that beneficiaries had to be residents of the constituency, provide a letter of admission from their school, and present a Ghana Card.

The Medical Superintendent of La Polyclinic, Dr Ernest Quansah, who received the items, thanked the MP for the gesture and pledged to ensure their efficient use for the benefit of patients.

A beneficiary student studying Medical Laboratory Technology at Accra Technical University, Franklin Amoako, said the support would help cover most of his academic needs and expressed gratitude to the MP for the assistance.