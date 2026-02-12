Ghana: Christian Awareness 2026 to Honour Pioneers of Faith, National Development

EBO GORMAN — The organisers of Christian Awareness 2026 have reaffirmed their commitment to recognising individuals and institutions whose contributions to Christianity and national development have stood the test of time.

Christian Awareness 2026 is an annual national event honouring Christian men, women, organisations, and institutions that have significantly influenced the country over the last 35-40 years.

The scheme covers 12 categories, including eight main categories and two with three sub-categories each, recognising a total of 60 honourees--five per category. The initiative elevates recognition to a national level, acknowledging the foundational role of men and women of God in shaping the nation's values and leaders.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, Mr Kofi Kpodo, Executive Director of Christian Awareness Activities and Managing Director of MF Productions, said the programme is designed to highlight Christianity's role in shaping Ghana over the past four decades. It aims to use both traditional and modern media to tell the story of faith, impact, and sacrifice.

Quoting scripture, he noted that honouring deserving individuals is a biblical principle. The recognition reflects society's debt of gratitude, rather than providing direct benefit to the recipients.

Unlike church end-of-year awards, Christian Awareness 2026 elevates recognition to a national platform. Addressing concerns about the commercialisation of Christianity, Mr Kpodo contrasted modern trends with earlier decades, when ministry followed structured, disciplined, and ethical standards.

He emphasised that selection is based on sustained impact, not popularity or current influence. An independent and unbiased panel will assess nominations using clearly defined metrics, narrowing each category to five honourees, all of whom will be duly recognised.