Ghana: MDCEs in the Savannah Region Sign Performance Contract

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA — Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Savannah Region on Wednesday signed the 2026 Performance Contract for all MDAs.

Speaking at the ceremony in Damongo, the Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Salisu Be-Awuribe, tasked the MDCEs to uphold professionalism, ethical conduct, and good behaviour within the public sector.

"Discipline must be your focal point to ensure that you work in accordance with the Local Government Act," he added.

He said the signing of the contract was intended to set the right path toward accountability, service delivery, and development across every sector in the region.

Mr Be-Awuribe explained that the 2026 Performance Contract is structured around seven thematic areas: General Administration, Human Resource Management, Financial Management and Reporting, Infrastructure Delivery, Social Services Delivery, Local Economic Development, and Environment and Sanitation.

"The performance agreement comes with rewards and sanctions. Officers who fail to perform, as well as supervisors who fail to monitor and enforce standards, would face disciplinary action," he stated.

He encouraged MDCEs and heads of departments to demonstrate discipline and work effectively together, in line with President John Dramani Mahama's vision of accountability, transparency, and results-oriented governance in their respective departments.

The minister also noted that modern technology and monitoring tools would be employed to track the performance of departments across the region.

The Savannah Regional Chief Director, Chief Mustapha B. Adam, said the signing of the performance contract is a structured tool designed to guide and assess the delivery of assemblies' core mandates within specific timelines.

He further indicated that the MDCEs had earlier signed the regional performance contract in Accra, and the current exercise was to formalise commitments between District/Municipal Chief Executives and their Coordinating Directors in the region.

The Chief Director appealed to all MDCEs to work diligently to ensure creditable performance at the national level.