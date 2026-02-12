Ghana: Govt Assures Completion of Axim Sea Defence Project

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing the Axim Sea Defence Project to protect residents, particularly fisherfolk, from tidal waves and flooding.

The project, being executed by Makam Plant Hire (MPH), involves the construction of a 2.2-kilometre sea defence wall and 550 metres of revetment. It is aimed at strengthening resilience against coastal erosion, improving shoreline safety, reducing flooding risks, and safeguarding the local economy.

The minister noted that work, which commenced in 2025 and is scheduled for completion within two years, was progressing steadily. He urged the community to respect safety protocols at the project site and allow uninterrupted construction.

According to him, both MPH and the Hydrological Services Department have engaged the community to address concerns, adding that cooperation has improved and the pace of work is expected to increase.

Mr Adjei stressed that the government would provide all necessary support to ensure timely completion of the project. He added that the expansion of the bay would offer fisherfolk more space to dock their boats and canoes and secure their fishing gear.

The minister also cautioned residents against dumping refuse into drains, warning that waste washed into the sea eventually returns to the shore, posing health and environmental risks. He called on the Axim community to exercise patience and cooperate fully to ensure the successful execution of the project.

Mr Adjei gave the assurance on Tuesday during an inspection of Phase Two of the project and additional works currently underway in the Western Region. He mentioned that the wider bay would enhance safety, reduce incidents of canoe capsizing, and allow fishermen to dock more safely even during low tides.

The MPH Project Engineer, Mr Benjamin Amissah, said the project was about 25 per cent complete. He attributed delays to variations in the scope of work but assured that the company would deliver quality infrastructure capable of supporting fishing activities and potentially boosting tourism.

He emphasised that safety remained a top priority in the execution of the project.