Ghana to Establish Independent Fiscal Council - Deputy Finance Minister

The government has announced plans to establish an Independent Fiscal Council to strengthen financialoversight and decision-making after the country exits the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The Deputy Minister Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, announced this during a courtesy call by the Head of Regional Economic Department of France for Nigeria and Ghana, Ms Emmanuelle Boulestreau, and the Head of the French Economic Department at the French Embassy in Ghana, Mr Julien Frioux.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties between France and Ghana, with emphasis on regional development initiatives and opportunities for mutual growth, reinforcing local ownership of the country's fiscal management.

Mr Ampem expressed optimism about Ghana's economic recovery, attributing the progress partly to international partnerships including support from France. He noted that IMF programme targets remained on track, inflation had declined to 3.8 per cent, and key macroeconomic indicators were showing positive trends. He welcomed deeper collaboration between Ghana and France to sustain economic growth.

The Deputy Minister further disclosed plans to establish an Independent Fiscal Council made up of locally appointed members. According to him, the council would provide advisory support on financial controls and fiscal decision-making, ensuring stronger domestic oversight and accountability.

He disclosed that the council would be implemented after Ghana exits the IMF programme, safeguarding long-term economic stability.

Ms Boulestreau reiterated France's commitment to supporting Ghana's economic development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and energy. She highlighted the strong potential for French businesses to invest in Ghana's expanding economy and contribute meaningfully to the country's development agenda.