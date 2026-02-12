Ghana to Establish Independent Fiscal Council - Deputy Finance Minister

12 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The government has announced plans to establish an Independent Fiscal Council to strengthen financialoversight and decision-making after the country exits the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The Deputy Minister Finance, Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, announced this during a courtesy call by the Head of Regional Economic Department of France for Nigeria and Ghana, Ms Emmanuelle Boulestreau, and the Head of the French Economic Department at the French Embassy in Ghana, Mr Julien Frioux.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties between France and Ghana, with emphasis on regional development initiatives and opportunities for mutual growth, reinforcing local ownership of the country's fiscal management.

Mr Ampem expressed optimism about Ghana's economic recovery, attributing the progress partly to international partnerships including support from France. He noted that IMF programme targets remained on track, inflation had declined to 3.8 per cent, and key macroeconomic indicators were showing positive trends. He welcomed deeper collaboration between Ghana and France to sustain economic growth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The Deputy Minister further disclosed plans to establish an Independent Fiscal Council made up of locally appointed members. According to him, the council would provide advisory support on financial controls and fiscal decision-making, ensuring stronger domestic oversight and accountability.

He disclosed that the council would be implemented after Ghana exits the IMF programme, safeguarding long-term economic stability.

Ms Boulestreau reiterated France's commitment to supporting Ghana's economic development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and energy. She highlighted the strong potential for French businesses to invest in Ghana's expanding economy and contribute meaningfully to the country's development agenda.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.