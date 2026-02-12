Ghana: Motcca Names Montia Shea Butter Cultural Ambassador

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MoTCCA) has appointed Ms Hamamat Montia as Ghana's Shea Butter Cultural Ambassador.

Her appointment follows her relentless passion and pioneering work in propelling Ghana's shea butter onto the international stage, earning global acclaim and recognition.

Speaking at a special recognition ceremony on Wednesday, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, said the appointment comes at a time when the country was repositioning itself as a cultural hub.

Mrs Gomashie explained that the Shea Butter Ambassador is tasked with showcasing Ghana's rich heritage and promoting the country's cultural products globally. She emphasised that culture is "not ornamental, but foundational" to Ghana's growth, urging stakeholders to invest in the sector for economic gains.

"Let us continue to invest in our culture, wear it proudly, fund it intentionally, and market it confidently. Because when Ghana's culture thrives, Ghana thrives," she said.

The Minister highlighted the global promotion of shea butter as a testament to the potential of indigenous knowledge, citing examples such as Fugu and Kente, which have boosted local industries and created jobs.

For his part, the Chief Director of MoTCCA, Mr Joseph K. Amoah, said the appointment was meant to acknowledge Ms Montia's contributions and to send a clear message that hard work and dedication to cultural preservation do not go unnoticed.

He noted that the event highlighted the importance of recognising individuals who are driving cultural preservation efforts and urged Ghanaians to support and celebrate those championing the nation's cultural heritage.

Mr Amoah added that the honour was intended to motivate Ms Montia and inspire others to follow in her footsteps by contributing meaningfully to the advancement of Ghana's cultural sector. He emphasised the Ministry's reliance on collaborations with organisations and individuals to achieve its mandate, noting that Ms Montia's endeavours align perfectly with its goals.

BY AGNES OWUSU

