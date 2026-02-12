Ghana: Motcca Names Montia Shea Butter Cultural Ambassador

12 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MoTCCA) has appointed Ms Hamamat Montia as Ghana's Shea Butter Cultural Ambassador.

Her appointment follows her relentless passion and pioneering work in propelling Ghana's shea butter onto the international stage, earning global acclaim and recognition.

Speaking at a special recognition ceremony on Wednesday, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, said the appointment comes at a time when the country was repositioning itself as a cultural hub.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mrs Gomashie explained that the Shea Butter Ambassador is tasked with showcasing Ghana's rich heritage and promoting the country's cultural products globally. She emphasised that culture is "not ornamental, but foundational" to Ghana's growth, urging stakeholders to invest in the sector for economic gains.

Related Articles

"Let us continue to invest in our culture, wear it proudly, fund it intentionally, and market it confidently. Because when Ghana's culture thrives, Ghana thrives," she said.

The Minister highlighted the global promotion of shea butter as a testament to the potential of indigenous knowledge, citing examples such as Fugu and Kente, which have boosted local industries and created jobs.

For his part, the Chief Director of MoTCCA, Mr Joseph K. Amoah, said the appointment was meant to acknowledge Ms Montia's contributions and to send a clear message that hard work and dedication to cultural preservation do not go unnoticed.

He noted that the event highlighted the importance of recognising individuals who are driving cultural preservation efforts and urged Ghanaians to support and celebrate those championing the nation's cultural heritage.

Mr Amoah added that the honour was intended to motivate Ms Montia and inspire others to follow in her footsteps by contributing meaningfully to the advancement of Ghana's cultural sector. He emphasised the Ministry's reliance on collaborations with organisations and individuals to achieve its mandate, noting that Ms Montia's endeavours align perfectly with its goals.

BY AGNES OWUSU

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.