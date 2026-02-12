Liberia: Govt to Strengthen Energy Delivery With New Oversight Unit

The government, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), has officially launched the Compact Delivery and Monitoring Unit (CDMU), a strategic mechanism designed to accelerate the implementation of the National Energy Compact and support the country's contribution to the Mission 300 initiative, jointly backed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank.

The launch ceremony, held at the Ministry's central Monrovia headquarters, was presided over by Deputy Minister for Operations, William Hines, who described the CDMU as a timely and decisive step toward translating national energy commitments into measurable results.

"Strong plans alone are not sufficient," Deputy Minister Hines said. "Effective implementation, continuous monitoring, and swift resolution of challenges are critical. The CDMU has been established to track progress, improve coordination, identify bottlenecks early, and ensure commitments under the National Energy Compact are delivered as promised."

The National Energy Compact represents Liberia's pledge to expand sustainable electricity access as part of Africa's broader goal to connect 300 million people to electricity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Liberia has set ambitious targets, including 75 percent electricity access by 2030, increasing renewable energy's share of the national energy mix to 75 percent, achieving full cost recovery for power utilities, mobilizing at least US$150 million in private investment, and providing 200,000 households with clean cooking solutions.

These targets align with the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and the Revised National Energy Policy.

Deputy Minister Hines reaffirmed the Ministry's full support for the CDMU, pledging close collaboration, timely information sharing, and promotion of a results-oriented culture across energy sector institutions.

"Government performance must be measured not by intentions, but by tangible outcomes that improve the lives of Liberians," he emphasized.

Operational since October 2025, the CDMU is embedded within MME and serves as the national hub for coordination, monitoring, and reporting on Compact and Mission 300 implementation.

Its mandate includes tracking deliverables, coordinating stakeholders across government, development partners, and the private sector, developing a pipeline of bankable energy and clean cooking projects, mobilizing financing, advancing policy reforms, and resolving implementation bottlenecks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Unit also reports to a high-level steering committee comprising the Office of the Vice President, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission, Liberia Electricity Corporation, Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, and other key stakeholders.

Development partners at the launch praised the Government's initiative. Thomas Rwahama, Senior Power Engineer at AfDB, described the CDMU as a critical step toward strengthening coordination and accelerating project delivery.

Georgia Wallen, World Bank Liberia Country Manager, stated, "The Bank remains proud to partner with Liberia and is committed to translating energy goals into concrete results that expand electricity access, create jobs, and improve livelihoods."

Representatives from the AfDB, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), the Rockefeller Foundation, and the European Union also reaffirmed their support, highlighting the CDMU as a platform for mobilizing investment, scaling clean energy solutions, and ensuring accountability.

The launch ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the CDMU, allowing stakeholders to view the Unit's operational setup and discuss its role in driving implementation, monitoring, and results.

"With the establishment of the CDMU, Liberia is sending a clear signal that delivery, coordination, and accountability are central to expanding access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for all Liberians," Deputy Minister Hines said.

The CDMU is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring Liberia remains on track to achieve its National Energy Compact and Mission 300 targets, reinforcing the country's commitment to energy access, renewable solutions, and sustainable development.