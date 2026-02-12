Liberia: LTA Suspends Starcell's License Over Regulatory Violations

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has suspended the Universal Telecommunications Operating License and Spectrum Authorization granted to Starcell International Liberia, citing violations of the Telecommunications Act of 2007. Starcell acquired its LTA License on May 30, 2020.

The suspension is contained in LTA Order No. 0021-02-04-2026 (LTA-UTL/STARCELL INTL COMPANY-03202020-001) and is being enforced pursuant to Article IV, Section 20 of the Act. The action will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on February 9, 2026, and will remain in force for ninety (90) days, ending at 12:00 midnight on May 10, 2026.

The decision follows several terms and conditions breaches governing Starcell's operating license and spectrum authorization.

These include failure to respond within the required thirty (30) days to a proposed license revocation notice issued on September 16, 2025, failure to commence telecommunications operations in Liberia years after the issuance of its license, failure to meet financial obligations to the Government of Liberia, including outstanding payments to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the LTA, and non-compliance with LTA regulations and other applicable laws of the Republic of Liberia.

During the suspension period, Starcell International Liberia is required to commence telecommunications operations in the country, settle all outstanding financial obligations to the Government of Liberia through the LTA, and fully comply with all applicable LTA regulations.

Failure by Starcell International Liberia to address these issues within the suspension period will result in the revocation of its Universal Telecommunications Operating License and Spectrum Authorization.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority reaffirmed its commitment to effective regulation, accountability, and the sustainable development of Liberia's telecommunications sector in the public interest.