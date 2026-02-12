Liberia: Judge Calls for Capacity Building to Boost Liberia's Judiciary

Assigned Criminal Court "B" Judge, Mameita Jabateh-Sirleaf, is spearheading a drive for judicial reform in Liberia, urging the government to expand training programs for lawyers nationwide to enhance the country's justice system.

Speaking at the opening of Criminal Courts A, B, C, and D yesterday, Judge Jabateh-Sirleaf stressed that lawyers play a vital role in protecting human rights, ensuring fair trials, and upholding the rule of law. She emphasized that adequate training and education are critical for lawyers to fulfill these responsibilities effectively.

"So, we're calling on the Liberian government to boost the judiciary's budget for more lawyer training," she said.

Delivering her charge on the topic "The Rule of Law, Responsibility, and Management in the Legal Profession," Judge Jabateh-Sirleaf noted that the rule of law ensures all individuals, including government officials and lawmakers, are subject to the law.

"It is rooted in the belief that laws should be applied equally to everyone, regardless of status or position," she stated, adding that the Constitution reinforces this principle by affirming that no one is above the law.

The judge described lawyers as guardians of the rule of law, representing clients and safeguarding their rights in court. She highlighted that lawyers' roles extend beyond litigation to administering justice, developing democracy, promoting human rights, and contributing to national development and stability.

"To perform these duties effectively, adequate legal education and training are essential. That's why we're urging the government to increase the judiciary's budgetary allocation to provide more training initiatives for lawyers," Judge Jabateh-Sirleaf added.

She further stressed the importance of professionalism and ethics, calling on lawyers to maintain client confidentiality, avoid conflicts of interest, and promote justice and equality as a means of building public trust in the judiciary.

Despite financial constraints, Judge Jabateh-Sirleaf acknowledged the efforts of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) in strengthening the legal profession. She noted that the LNBA is advocating for reforms that enhance accountability, uphold the rule of law, and advance good governance.

Judge Jabateh-Sirleaf also emphasized that the judiciary itself has a crucial role in strengthening democracy. "Justice and development are inseparable, which is needed now more than ever," she said.

She concluded by calling lawyers "guardians of equity", urging them to uphold ethical standards, promote transparency in judicial proceedings, and speak out respectfully against misconduct to restore trust in Liberia's justice system.