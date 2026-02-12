Ghanaian Philanthropist Supports Street Academy

A Ghanaian based in Germany, Ms Sabrina Addo, has made a cash presentation of GH¢3,000.00 to the Street Academy, a sports and cultural organisation in Accra.

Ms Addo, who works as an accountant at Freie Waldorfschule Freudenstadt International School in Germany, said it was her way of supporting the management of the academy to take care of the children.

In a chat yesterday after the donation, she commended the management of the academy for the efforts to rid the streets of these unfortunate children and give them some life.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The academy is doing a great job. There are hundreds of these children here and they are fed daily with support from individuals and organisations. If we don't help them at this stage, they would grow to become burdens on society," she underlined.

Related Articles

According to Ms Addo, the gesture would not be her last, appealing to other individuals to emulate the example; irrespective of which amount is donated.

"What actually matters is the availability of funds and logistics to support teaching and learning at the Academy. This contribution will help enhance the educational experience for the students," she added.

Ataa Lartey, the Director of the Academy, thanked Ms Addo for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way to support their activities.

He urged other individuals to come to the aid of the academy not just in cash but with logistics to aid the grooming of the children in cultural and sporting activities.