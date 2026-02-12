Ghana: Ges Reverses Volta Schools Sports Suspension Amid Funding, Scheduling Concerns

A sudden suspension of the 2026 Volta Regional Inter-Schools Sports Festival has generated sharp criticism and confusion before a Ghana Education Service (GES) directive restored preparations.

The Volta Region Schools and Colleges Sports Federation has come under renewed scrutiny after stakeholders criticised its handling of this year's sporting calendar, with some describing its actions as "a disgrace to sports in the region."

Many sports enthusiasts questioned why the region consistently struggled to finance the annual competition when other regions, including Ashanti, Eastern, and Central, had managed to organise vibrant and well-publicised events without depending solely on government funding.

Critics argued that those regions had employed innovative and 'outside-the-box' approaches to resource mobilisation, resulting in competitions "enjoyable to watch on social media," while Volta Region continued to cite yearly financial shortfalls, especially within the Central Zone.

The controversy deepened when the federation issued a directive halting the 2026 games, which were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, February 9, 2026, but failed to explain the decision to participating schools, coaches, and trainers.

In seeking clarification by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Volta Regional Physical Education Coordinator, Mr Roger Tay, who confirmed the earlier suspension, said: "All that you heard about the 2026 SHS Inter-Schools Games being put on hold were true."

Mr Tay explained that the suspension followed a meeting held on February 6 at Mawuli School, where zone leaders expressed concern that final-year students preparing for mock examinations would miss the games if they proceeded as scheduled.

He added that the change in the regional calendar had affected the Zonal Games, initially scheduled for March 12, and compelled organisers to consider alternative arrangements.

In a major turn, the GES Volta Regional Directorate has rescinded its indefinite postponement directive and instructed all zones to resume their preparations or re-adjust their schedules to facilitate the successful staging of their respective tournaments.

Mr Tay told the GNA that communication had been sent to all zones to prepare towards both the Inter-Schools Games expected to begin yesterday, and the regional tournament to follow, though GNA sources indicate that some head teachers still favour cancelling the games due to lingering financial and logistical concerns.