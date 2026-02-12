Ghana/South Africa: Black Princesses Off to South Africa for World Cup Qualifier

Twenty players of Ghana's national U-20 female team, the Black Princesses, and members of the technical team, have left for South Africa for the second leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier.

The team departed the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) beaming with confidence despite the enormity of the task that awaits them.

In the first leg encounter, honoured at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Black Princesses took the lead on two occasions but surrendered all as they were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by the Basetsana from South Africa.

The energy, physicality, and pace of the South Africans would definitely be a problem for the Ghanaians who would be playing before a hostile crowd. Conceding two goals at home in the first leg leaves them with a tall mountain to climb as the away goal advantage rule clearly favours the South Africans.

Head Coach Charles Sampson stated in an interview with the media after the first leg that, while aware of the challenge, he is confident in his girls' ability to upset their hosts.

"They (South Africans) didn't create so many chances like we did. We created so many; meaning that the Princesses can create the chances for goal. The difference is that they managed to score two from the few opportunities they created.

"This time, our focus must be on scoring from the chances we create. My attackers did very well on the day; they were saved by their goalkeeper who made some stupendous saves to keep them in the game. She was between us and victory," he added.

But he also recognised that the terrain may change this time as they engage a side invigorated by the home crowd that will cheer them on to victory. That notwithstanding, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to snatch qualification.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

Qualification for Ghana would mark their eighth uninterrupted appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Poland in September 2026.