Ghana: Djokovic Withdraws From Doha With Fatigue

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha due to fatigue, the tournament organisers said yesterday.

The 38-year-old had been scheduled to make his first appearance since the Australian Open but will instead rest ahead of the North American swing.

Djokovic reached his 11th Australian Open final last month, where he lost to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will headline the ATP 500 hard-court event in Doha, which begins on Monday, as the top two seeds. - Reuters

