Ghana: Police Launches Investigation Into Robbery, Death of Police Officer At Zebilla-Widnaba

12 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By AGNES OWUSU

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched investigations into a robbery incident along the Zebilla-Widnaba road in the Bawku Division that resulted in the death of a police officer.

According to a press statement released in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, preliminary investigations indicate that on Sunday, February 8, 2026, two police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered a robbery in progress.

The statement said the robbers opened fire on the officers, hitting one of them.

It said a police team responding to a distress call rushed the injured officer to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

"A special operation is underway to identify and arrest all persons involved to face the full rigours of the law," the statement said.

The tragic death of the officer has sparked widespread concern about the safety and security of law enforcement personnel on duty.

The incident highlights the risks and challenges police officers face in maintaining law and order, often putting their lives on the line to protect communities.

The police command has assured the public that steps are being taken to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of officers patrolling high-risk areas.

