Africa: Tanzania Emerges Africa's Certified Coffee Leader

Kilimanjaro — TANZANIA has emerged as Africa's leading producer of certified coffee after being ranked among the top producers globally, reaffirming the country's growing influence in the international coffee market.

Certified coffee refers to coffee produced under farming systems that promote environmental sustainability, biodiversity conservation and improved soil health through the use of approved inputs and organic farming practices.

The Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) Director of Marketing and Coffee Promotions, Frank Nyarusi, said on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the country's participation and performance at the recently concluded African Fine Coffees Association (AFCA) Conference and Expo 2026, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"According to a report by the International Continental Coffee Exchange which was provided at the conference, Tanzania has ranked fourth in the world in the production of certified coffee, behind Brazil, Peru and Mexico", he said, adding, being in the top four in the world rankings, makes it the first in Africa.

Mr Nyarusi said the milestone reflects the country's growing recognition in the global coffee market and presents an opportunity to further expand certified coffee production for wider economic gains.

"This great achievement is good news as it clearly shows that Tanzania's coffee is a global brand, this report is the opportunity that we should use as a guideline to continue producing certified coffee in large quantities so as to boost the economy of individuals and that of the nation as a whole"

. He noted that shifting consumer preferences have contributed to the rising demand for certified coffee.

"Consumer demand for organic coffee has increased dramatically in recent years, this is due to the real fact that consumers are willing to buy and drink organic coffee cups over non-organic cups," Mr Nyarusi said.

Commenting on other achievements recorded at AFCA 2026, Nyarusi said two local baristas advanced to the semi-finals of the AFCA Barista Competition, held alongside the conference.

"This was the first time for Tanzanian baristas to participate in this competition outside the country, with both of them entering the semi-finals is a great achievement that will encourage others to come forward in large numbers to participate in this competition in the future", he said.

The country also performed strongly in coffee quality rankings, placing second in Africa in the Experimental Arabica category and third in the washed Arabica category.

"In Experimental Arabica category, we ranked second through the coffee which was produced and submitted by the Finagro Plantation of Karatu, in Arusha Region, while in washed Arabica category, it ranked third through the coffee which was produced and submitted by the WAMACU of Mara Region", he said.

Mr Nyarusi added that beyond the awards, participants used the conference to promote investment opportunities in the coffee sector and to provide guidance on quality coffee production to visitors at the national exhibition booth, with support from Tanzania Coffee Board officials.

Looking ahead, he said the outcomes of AFCA 2026 are expected to accelerate improvements in coffee quality and production across the sector.

AFCA was founded in July 2000 and is a memberbased, non-profit association that represents producers, traders, government and other support organisations.

AFCA is currently made up of 11 member countries, including Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

The Secretariat is headquartered in Kampala, Uganda, with representative staff in other member countries and works to strengthen Africa's position in the global specialty and fine coffee market.