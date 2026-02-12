Ghana: Ashanti West ECG Recovers Gh¢4.39m From Illegal Power Connections

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti West Region has recovered GH¢4,388,264.59 out of a total surcharge of GH¢5,812,727.06 imposed on customers engaged in illegal electricity connections in 2025.

The recovery followed intensive day and night monitoring exercises conducted by the company's Revenue Protection Team, which uncovered illegal connections among 2,248 customers.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the Ashanti West Regional Manager of ECG, Mr George Amoah, said the operation targeted power theft as part of efforts to reduce commercial and system losses.

He explained that during the exercise, a total of 8,182 customers were inspected across the region. The customers included households, hotels, cold stores, restaurants and some institutions.

According to Mr Amoah, the operation was aimed at identifying individuals and businesses that had illegally connected to the national grid and were consuming electricity without payment.

He stressed that the exercise was necessary to ensure fairness among customers and to generate enough revenue to support efficient power distribution.

"As part of ECG's efforts to reduce commercial losses, 2,248 customers were surcharged for engaging in illegal connections in 2025," he revealed.

Mr Amoah noted that power theft negatively affects revenue mobilisation and undermines the sustainability of the electricity supply chain.

He added that the initiative aligns with ECG's broader objective of reducing system losses by curbing power theft across the country.

The monitoring exercise was conducted in several operational areas, including Bantama, Denkyemuoso, Kwadaso Estate, Suame, Kronum, Ahenema Kokoben, Brofoyedru and Atonsu.

Mr Amoah further explained that the exercise involved auditing electricity connections, checking the integrity of meters and service cables, and ensuring compliance with ECG regulations.

He urged customers to regularise their connections and avoid illegal practices, warning that ECG will continue its monitoring exercises to protect revenue and ensure reliable power supply.