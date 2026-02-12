Nigeria: NOGIG 2026 Loc Chairman Hails Competition's High Standard

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, Dr Sulaiman Sulaiman, has scored the organisation and level of competition high.

He added that the essence of the games which is aimed at connecting workers in the sector together has been realised.

Assessing the games so far, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee for NOGIG 2026, said, "So far so good. There has been a lot of competition. All the teams were fully prepared and from what we are seeing, everybody wants to win something. There are no underdogs as every company is doing everything possible to pack all the medals."

After watching swimming competition, Dr Sulaiman said, "it was very exciting. You can see that it is of international standard and the fans cheering their athletes to victory, although we are still only in the early heats."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said he was more satisfied with the off-competition scenario where workers from different companies were mixing together and having great fun outside the confines of their offices. "That makes the games very interesting and that is the essence of NOGIG."

The blaring vuvuzelas swallowed the sustained chants from the stands as swimmers glided in the swimming pool of the Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja, in Day 3 of the 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas industry Games.

Just as the swimmers were busy doing their thing, a stone throw away were volleyball players who continued from where they stopped the previous day. The competition was intense and the pretenders are gradually being separated from serious contenders.

In Tennis, Squash, basketball, scrabble and chess the story was the same except that results were still held tight by some technical officials who claimed that the events were still in early stages and releasing the results could cause some organisational problems.

However, in Volleyball, Renaissance defeated Oando 2-1, while Chevron lost to NUPRC 0-2. In another match PTI defeated ExxonMobil 2-1 while Aradel defeated NCDMB 2-0. Similarly NMDPRA lost to TotalEnergies 0-2, while Seplat lost NLNG 0-2.