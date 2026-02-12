Ghana: Apostle Kodua Urges Christians to Embrace Godly Work Ethics to Drive Nat. Dev't

The Former General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Alfred Kodua, has called on Christians to reject unethical practices in the workplace, warning that corruption and inefficiency continue to hinder Ghana's progress.

He made the appeal at a symposium organised by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) in Accra as part of its 2026 Bible Week Celebration. The event, attended by Supreme Court justices, security personnel, clergy, government officials, academics and members of various religious bodies, was held on the theme: 'Guide for Work Ethics and National Development.'

Apostle Kodua stressed the need for a radical shift towards godly work ethics to restore hope in society. He urged Christians to rise above greed and dishonesty, and instead uphold sacrifice, honesty, diligence, transparency and accountability in their professional lives.

He criticised the phenomenon of "non-working workers"--individuals who draw salaries without contributing meaningfully to their duties. Such behaviour, including shirking responsibilities and engaging in bribery, he said, undermines national productivity and the efforts of hardworking citizens. He called for a collective commitment to integrity and responsible service in both public and private sectors.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana, Mrs Florence Hutchful, underscored the importance of aligning organisational practices with biblical principles. She said accountability, fairness, respect, time management and integrity must guide workplace relationships and leadership decisions.

According to her, biblical teachings should shape how managers exercise authority, manage resources and resolve ethical dilemmas. Integrating moral values into human resource practices, she noted, would strengthen institutions and contribute significantly to national development.

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School and governance consultant, Dr Zachariah Langnel, described governance as stewardship centred on the welfare of the people. "If you do not have the welfare of the people at heart, you have no business in governance," he stated.

He lamented rising unethical conduct in society, questioning why road crashes claim more lives than COVID-19, which he attributed partly to moral decline and poor accountability. Dr Langnel criticised the tendency to defend corrupt officials despite the Bible's strong emphasis on justice.

The Vice-President of the Bible Society of Ghana concluded that national transformation requires not only new laws and policies, but a genuine change of heart grounded in moral conviction.