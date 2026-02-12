Ghana: 'Mahama Cares' Supports 33 Critical Cancer Cases in Pilot Phase

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), also known as 'Mahama Cares,' is set to roll out a nationwide patient support programme for critical cancers from April 1, 2026, following a pilot phase that has already assisted 33 out of 50 targeted patients.

The intervention would prioritise cancers with high treatment costs and heavy disease burden, including breast, cervical and prostate cancers, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, lymphomas, retinoblastoma and Wilms tumour.

The Administrator of the Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, announced this in a presentation delivered on her behalf at a high-level roundtable discussion on cancer financing in Ghana to mark World Cancer Day.

The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Jhpiego and Pfizer, both non-profit organisations, brought together policymakers, health professionals and civil society organisations to discuss practical strategies for improving access to affordable cancer care and reducing the financial burden on patients.

According to Ms Darko-Opoku, the rollout was informed by extensive consultations with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and other stakeholders to ensure the intervention complements the existing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefits and not duplicate support.

She said under the nationwide programme, emphasis would also be placed on strengthening human resource capacity for specialised care across the country.

"We have engaged the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as the nursing and pharmacy colleges, to expand specialist training locally. We also plan to sponsor the training of 100 nurses in oncology, nephrology, cardiology, neurology and critical care to improve multidisciplinary cancer management across the country," she stated.

The Administrator further disclosed that discussions had been held with major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis, to explore improved access and pricing for essential cancer medicines, in line with national health sector policies and treatment guidelines.

Ms Darko-Opoku expressed optimism that lessons from the pilot phase would guide a successful national rollout, ultimately easing treatment and improving patient outcomes across Ghana.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described leading cancers such as breast and cervical cancers as a growing public health concern requiring urgent, multifaceted strategies.

He stressed the need for improved coordination and harmonised systems to address the rising cancer burden in the country, and expressed optimism that government-led policies such as Mahama Cares, free primary healthcare and the NHIS would enhance cancer treatment and management.

For her part, the Country Director for Jhpiego, Dr Pearl Nanka-Bruce, said the "BEAT Breast Cancer" project launched last year with funding support from the Pfizer Foundation was helping to bridge gaps in knowledge, screening and care among patients.

"We call on communities, health workers, policymakers and the media to join hands in spreading the message to improve early detection, timely diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer," she stated.