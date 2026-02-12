Nigeria: No Evidence Us Authorities Detained Nigerian Business Exec Obi Cubana On Drug-Related Charges

No evidence US authorities detained Nigerian business exec Obi Cubana on drug-related charges

IN SHORT: A report circulating on Facebook claims that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation detained Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, on drug-related charges. There is no evidence for this.

"Breaking News: Nigerian Billionaire Obi Cubana Detained in New York Over $4M Drug Money Trail."

That's the headline of posts styled like a news report circulating on Facebook in Nigeria.

The report reads:

The United States authorities reportedly informed Nigerian officials that Obi C. is currently being held in a New York prison after investigators tracked the funds and found him wanting.According to the report, the money was allegedly moved as far back as 2022, when $4 million worth of drugs was said to have been imported through foreign bank accounts, with investigators also probing possible links to other high-profile Nigerian figures.As of the time of filing this report, U.S. officials are said to have confirmed that the suspect is on his way to prison, as investigations continue.The posts feature a photo of three people wearing bullet-proof vests with Federal Bureau of Investigations, or FBI, branding.

The claim also appears here and here.

Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, is the chairperson of the Cubana Group, which owns hospitality, real estate and nightlife businesses across Nigeria.

Iyiegbu drew media attention with a display of wealth at his mother's lavish funeral in July 2021. This led to public scrutiny, with some questioning the source of his wealth.

In November of that year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested and questioned him for alleged money laundering and tax fraud and released him after three days. The EFCC did not prosecute Iyiegbu.

But have US authorities arrested and detained Iyiegbu in New York City in 2026 on drug-related charges? We checked.

No evidence of claim

The posts include links for "full details", but these lead to unrelated websites. Always be suspicious of links that don't lead to credible sources.

Days before the claim began circulating on Facebook in late January 2026, Iyiegbu was in the news for his appointment as the south-east coordinator of the City Boy Movement, a group campaigning for the reelection of president Bola Tinubu.

On 3 February, the president's son Seyi Tinubu visited Iyiegbu and presented him with an official letter of appointment to the role in the movement.

There is no evidence Iyiegbu was in the US during this period.

Considering that Iyiegbu's arrest by the EFCC received wide media coverage, it is unlikely that his detention by US authorities would go unreported by the media. There have been no trustworthy news reports of this.

We found no evidence that US authorities detained Iyiegbu on drug-related charges. The claim is false.

