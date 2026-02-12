Liberia: House to Investigate MRU Project in Lofa

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the construction of the Mano River Union (MRU) Center for Regional Peace and Development Project recently undertaken in Foya, Lofa County.

The decision followed a communication from Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative, Rep. Marie Johnson, after which lawmakers voted to forward the matter to the House leadership for a comprehensive probe and subsequent report back to Plenary.

According to Rep. Johnson's communication, clarification is needed regarding the initiation, execution, and financing of the MRU Center for Regional Peace and Development Project, which was reportedly undertaken by the Executive Branch of Government without prior legislative approval or appropriation.

Citing Article 34(d) of the Constitution of Liberia, Hon. Johnson emphasized that the Legislature holds exclusive authority to approve public expenditures and exercise oversight over the national budget. She stressed that projects of such magnitude, particularly those with regional implications, require legislative sanction to ensure transparency, accountability, and alignment with national priorities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The lawmaker requested clarity on the specific funding source, including whether the project was financed through a designated budgetary item, external financing, or bilateral/multilateral arrangements that do not require legislative approval. She further questioned the statutory or constitutional authority under which the Executive Branch proceeded with the project in the absence of legislative endorsement.

Rep. Johnson also called for information on mechanisms being put in place to ensure that future projects of national and regional significance are subjected to proper legislative scrutiny and approval.

The House of Representatives reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote regional peace and development, especially those that strengthen Liberia's role within the Mano River Union. However, lawmakers emphasized that strict adherence to constitutional procedures and financial transparency remains essential to safeguarding institutional integrity and public trust.

Accordingly, the House leadership is expected to engage relevant Executive Branch agencies to obtain a detailed report on the legal and financial basis of the project, enabling the Legislature to effectively exercise its oversight responsibilities.