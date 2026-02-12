Liberia: Lima Commits U.S.$250k to Boost Liberian Football

In a historic move linking Liberia's economic strength with its sporting ambitions, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) signed a landmark $250,000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to fund grassroots football and strengthen the national team, the Lone Star.

The agreement, signed at LiMA's headquarters, is part of the Authority's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and will be effective for one year, with an option for renewal.

"We are creating a vital platform for empowerment, discipline, and national pride," said LiMA Commissioner and CEO, Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. "Our aim is to ensure that the success of Liberia's maritime program translates into real opportunities for every young Liberian, both on and off the pitch."

LFA President Mustapha Raji hailed the partnership as "groundbreaking," highlighting that it is rare for a government-run corporation to provide such substantial direct support to football in Liberia. He also emphasized that transparency will be a top priority in managing the funds.

The $250,000 commitment is expected to support several key areas, including national team operations, easing the logistical and financial burdens of the Lone Star; gender-inclusive programs, funding initiatives for both boys' and girls' youth academies; and talent development, building on the momentum of 2025 when Liberian clubs benefited from nearly half a million dollars in transfer revenue.

This partnership comes at a critical time for Liberian football. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations in full swing, the Lone Star has faced long-standing financial challenges. By leveraging Liberia's "blue economy"--the country's standing as a global maritime leader--the LFA is securing a stable financial anchor that could provide the resources necessary for consistent continental competition.

"This is more than a donation," Raji said. "It is a strategic investment in the future of Liberian football, empowering our youth, supporting our national team, and ensuring that the Lone Star can compete at the highest level."

The MOU signals a growing trend of partnerships between Liberia's economic institutions and sports programs, showing that national development and football excellence can advance hand-in-hand.