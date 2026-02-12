Liberia: Lseza Undergoes Structural Overhaul for Better Delivery

In a strategic move to align national institutions with international best practices, the Governance Commission (GC) through its Public Sector Reform (PSR) Mandate Area has commenced a comprehensive review and reform of the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority's (LSEZA) internal organizational structure.

The technical session which is part of the GC's PSR Mandate and Function Review (MFR), took place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the LSEZA headquarters in Congo Town.

The initiative aims to modernize the authority's "organogram" to ensure it is fit for purpose in driving economic growth and attracting foreign investment. The review process focused on tightening internal controls and professionalizing administrative frameworks.

During the session, the joint team highlighted and recommended updates for several critical documents including Human Resource (HR) Manual that will align with best practice. The Financial & Procurement Manuals that will serve as a means of strengthening transparency and fiscal accountability including the Asset Management Policy which will ensure an oversight of institutional resources and control mechanisms.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the GC's Public Sector Reform Mandate Area through its Oversight Commissioner Madam Sianeh Sackie Juah. Other members of the team include Program Manager Danroy Dickson, Policy Analyst Hugh Bladee, Alexandria Nawa and Marie U. Diawara-Dukuly.

Speaking at the session on Tuesday, Mr. Danroy Dickson lauded the LSEZA's leadership for their proactive approach to institutional growth. He emphasized that the collaboration should serve as a blueprint for other government entities and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

"We call on other government entities to partner with the Governance Commission in developing policies that meet best practices, ensuring crucial service delivery for the Liberian people," Mr. Dickson stated during the review.

The LSEZA team was headed by Hattie Wareh Hundin, Director of Administration, who was joined by several key departmental heads, including: Mr. Joseph Blango, HR Manager, Mr Stan H. Peabody, Policy Director, and Joseph Bango, Procurement Director among others.

The LSEZA was established under the 2017 Special Economic Zones Act to diversify Liberia's economy and create jobs through well-regulated industrial zones. By offering tax incentives and streamlining business operations, the authority remains a cornerstone of the nation's development agenda.

The current reform cycle follows the official launch of the partnership on January 22, 2026.

Speaking recently at the launch of the review process on behalf of the Governance Commission in Sinkor, Commissioner Sianeh Sackie Juah welcomed the partnership, describing it as a step in the right direction in line with the GC responsibilities. She committed the GC to fully meeting up with its obligations of the collaboration.

The Internal reviews will continue between the GC and LSEZA technical teams, culminating in a final validation session by the management team to formalize the new organizational structure and ensure that institutional policies align with best practice.