Liberia: LFA Concludes CAF W'shop to Safeguard Young Players

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) took a major step toward professionalizing the country's football environment with the launch of a two-day CAF Safeguarding Workshop on Tuesday, designed to equip grassroots clubs and LFA staff with the tools necessary to protect young athletes and vulnerable participants from abuse, harassment, and exploitation.

The workshop aligns with the vision of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe to develop African football through safety, inclusivity, and ethical governance.

"This workshop is a starting point for learning, capacity building, and professional growth," said LFA President Mustapha I. Raji, who officially opened the program. "With the experts here and the support from CAF, we have the opportunity not only to grow the game but also to protect it. This is just the beginning, and the sky is the limit."

The workshop brings together over 50 participants, including club administrators and LFA staff, for intensive sessions led by a panel of international safeguarding experts. Key facilitators include Omar Amr Abou-Zeid, CAF Safeguarding Manager, Norman Brook, renowned Safeguarding Consultant, and Abdoulaye Cisse, WAFU A Competition Manager.

Sessions focus on implementing practical safeguarding frameworks in football academies and grassroots programs, promoting inclusive protection measures for women's football and high-pressure competitions, and strengthening institutional systems through standardized reporting and administrative protocols.

"By training over 50 safeguarding ambassadors, we aim to ensure that every football pitch in Liberia--from Careysburg to Congo Town--remains a safe space for the next generation of talent," Raji said.

For the LFA, the workshop represents a strategic move to complement Liberia's recent growth in the football transfer market and infrastructure improvements with robust ethical and protective systems. The program underscores the association's commitment to professionalism, safety, and sustainability in the sport.